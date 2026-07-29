Happy Guru Purnima 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share

Happy Guru Purnima 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Captions and Greetings: Guru Purnima is a sacred and revered festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists alike. The occasion is devoted entirely to “gurus,” or spiritual and intellectual teachers, who fulfill a essential function in an individual’s journey by leading them toward enlightenment and self-realization. This year, it is being celebrated today, i.e. 29th July, 2026.

It provides the perfect moment to offer gratitude and honour to the mentors in your life, no matter what role or form they take. The teachers we encounter throughout our lives can range from our parents and traditional academic instructors to our elder brothers and sisters. Additionally, the day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas, wrote the Mahabharata, and is seen as the ultimate primordial guru.

The Indian Express has put together a heartfelt collection of wishes and greeting cards that you can share with your teachers to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Happy Guru Purnima 2026 Wishes

Happy Guru Purnima! May your gurus and mentors continue to guide you with wisdom, knowledge, and inspiration throughout your life.

On this sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers who have shaped my journey. Wishing you a blessed day.

May the blessings of your guru illuminate your path and help you achieve success, peace, and happiness. Happy Guru Purnima 2026!

To the world, a teacher may be just one person, but to a student, a teacher can be the world. To the world, a teacher may be just one person, but to a student, a teacher can be the world.

A guru is the light that dispels the darkness of ignorance. Wishing you a joyous and spiritually enriching Guru Purnima.

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Let us honour the teachers who inspire us to learn, grow, and become better individuals. Happy Guru Purnima!

May your life be filled with wisdom, positivity, and the guidance of great mentors. Warm wishes on Guru Purnima 2026.

Happy Guru Purnima 2026 Quotes

“A guru is not just a teacher; a guru is the one who awakens the light within.”

“The greatest gift a guru can give is the wisdom to discover your true self.”

“Guru is the bridge between knowledge and enlightenment.”

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On Guru Purnima, let us celebrate those who transform knowledge into wisdom and dreams into reality. On Guru Purnima, let us celebrate those who transform knowledge into wisdom and dreams into reality.

“Let us bow to those who teach us not what to think, but how to think.”

“A teacher affects eternity; their influence can never be measured.” — Henry Adams

“The guru’s guidance is the lamp that illuminates the path of life.”

Happy Guru Purnima 2026 Messages

On this Guru Purnima, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers, mentors, and guides who have enriched my life with their wisdom. Wishing you a blessed and joyful day.

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Happy Guru Purnima 2026! May the blessings of your guru inspire you to achieve your goals and walk the path of knowledge, truth, and compassion.

A guru’s guidance is one of life’s greatest gifts. Thank you to all the mentors who have helped shape our character and illuminate our journey.

Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara; Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah. Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara; Guru Sakshat Parabrahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah.

On this sacred occasion, let us honour the invaluable role of teachers and express our gratitude for their patience, wisdom, and encouragement. Happy Guru Purnima!

May the teachings of your guru fill your life with positivity, wisdom, and purpose. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Guru Purnima 2026.

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Today is a reminder to cherish those who have guided us through challenges and inspired us to become better versions of ourselves. Happy Guru Purnima!