Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Gurpurab Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper and Photos

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages:The year 2020 marks the 353rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the spiritual master of the followers of Sikhism as well as a poet. The day falls on 2nd January this year and is commemorated by seeking blessings and offering prayers to the 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh. This is followed by distributing sweets and greetings among relatives, friends and acquaintances, and singing bhajans.

Following are some messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones and spread Guru Gobind Singh’s ideologies of bravery and spirituality.

He was born on 22nd December 1666 in Patna, Bihar. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma) He was born on 22nd December 1666 in Patna, Bihar. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bestow His Divine Blessings On You And Your Family.

And Bless You With Happiness, Peace, And Joy For Eternity,

May The Guru Inspire Us All To Become Better Human Beings

Wish You A Happy Gurpurab!”

*May his spiritual blessing illuminate your way.

Gurupurab Di Vadhaiyaan!”

He mastered all languages like Gurmukhi, Braj Bhasha, Sanskrit, Persian Hindi and Urdu. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma) He mastered all languages like Gurmukhi, Braj Bhasha, Sanskrit, Persian Hindi and Urdu. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion in all the fellow beings. Let’s make our land a happy and peaceful place to live.”

*Blessings of your teachers and almighty cannot be taken for granted.

These are only with you until you do good deeds.” – Guru Gobind Singh.

Gurpurab Di Lakh Lakh Wadhai.

He was only nine when he became the tenth Sikh Guru. He ascended after his father Guru Teg Bahadur, accepted martyrdom in the hands of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb to protect the Kashmiri Hindus. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma) He was only nine when he became the tenth Sikh Guru. He ascended after his father Guru Teg Bahadur, accepted martyrdom in the hands of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb to protect the Kashmiri Hindus. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be there in whatever you do.”

*Aap Sab Parivar Nu

Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Utsav Dian

Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Hovan Ji”

He founded the Khalsa Vani – “Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh”. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma) He founded the Khalsa Vani – “Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh”. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*On This Auspicious Occasion Of The Birthday Of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey you All My Heartiest wishes.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.”

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji bless you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Gurpurab.”

He fought 13 battles against Mughal Empire and the king of Siwalik hills. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma) He fought 13 battles against Mughal Empire and the king of Siwalik hills. (Photo: Getty/ Thinkstock, Designed by Rajan Sharma)

*May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil and always stand by the side of truth.

Wishing you a very happy Gurpurab!”

*Celebrate Gurpurab With your loved ones, Friends & Family, & Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’S Divine Love & Blessings…

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti”

