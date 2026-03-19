Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Rangoli Designs, Captions, Photos and Status to Share

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Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Rangoli Designs, Captions, Photos: Hindus in Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa, a significant festival, marked on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which falls in the month of Chaitra, or late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, it is being observed on Thursday, March 18, 2026, and will also coincide with other major Hindu festivals, such as Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri.
May this Gudi Padwa bring new hope, new dreams, and new beginnings into your life. Wishing you prosperity and happiness always.
On this auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa, may your life be filled with success, health, and endless joy. Happy Gudi Padwa!
May your goals turn into achievements this year. Have a fantastic Gudi Padwa!
May the divine blessings of this New Year fill your home with peace and positivity.
Wishing you and your family a bright and prosperous Gudi Padwa. May this year be your best one yet!
Let this new beginning of Gudi Padwa bring happiness, success, and good fortune into your life.
New year, new hopes, new beginnings—enjoy every moment! Happy Gudi Padwa
Happy Gudi Padwa, and here’s wishing you happiness, health, and prosperity today and always!
May this Gudi Padwa bring new hope, new dreams, and new beginnings into your life. Wishing you prosperity and happiness always.
Happy Gudi Padwa. May the divine blessings of this New Year fill your home with peace and positivity.
Let’s welcome this new year with positivity, gratitude, and big dreams! Happy Gudi Padwa!
On this auspicious day, may your life be filled with success, health, and endless joy. Happy Gudi Padwa!