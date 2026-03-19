Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Best Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Rangoli Designs, Captions, Photos and Status to Share

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages: Share the wishes and greetings with friends and family.

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Rangoli Designs, Captions, Photos: Hindus in Maharashtra celebrate Gudi Padwa, a significant festival, marked on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which falls in the month of Chaitra, or late March or early April in the Gregorian calendar. This year, it is being observed on Thursday, March 18, 2026, and will also coincide with other major Hindu festivals, such as Ugadi and Chaitra Navratri.

Happy Gudi Padwa ! Here are some heartfelt wishes you can share with friends and family:

May this Gudi Padwa bring new hope, new dreams, and new beginnings into your life. Wishing you prosperity and happiness always.

On this auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa, may your life be filled with success, health, and endless joy. Happy Gudi Padwa!