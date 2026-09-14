Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share on Lord Ganesha’s Birthday

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, Greetings: Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in Maharashtra, the festival involves bringing beautifully crafted Ganesha idols into homes and public pandals, offering prayers, sweets and flowers, and participating in cultural celebrations. The festivities traditionally conclude with Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols are carried in processions and immersed in water, symbolising Ganesha’s return to his celestial abode.

To mark the day, indianexpress.com has put together a collection of wishes, greetings, and messages for readers to share with family and friends.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Wishes

May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, happiness, prosperity and success. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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May Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle from your path and fill your life with peace, positivity and new beginnings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with devotion, happiness and the blessings of Bappa. May your home always be filled with love and prosperity.

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you closer to your dreams and guide you through every challenge. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

On this auspicious occasion, may Ganesha bless you with strength to overcome obstacles and wisdom to make the right choices. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

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May Bappa bring endless joy, good fortune and harmony into your life and home. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

May every new beginning in your life be blessed by Lord Ganesha and every obstacle become an opportunity to grow. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Celebrate the arrival of Bappa with faith in your heart and hope for a brighter tomorrow. May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Quotes

“May Lord Ganesha fill your life with wisdom, peace and prosperity.”

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“Every new beginning becomes brighter with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”

“May Bappa remove every obstacle and lead you towards happiness and success.”

“Let faith guide your heart, wisdom guide your mind and Ganesha’s blessings guide your journey.”

Have a blessed and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi. Have a blessed and peaceful Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Ganesh Chaturthi is a reminder that every obstacle can be overcome with patience, courage and wisdom.”

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“May the arrival of Bappa bring new hope, positive beginnings and endless joy into your life.”

“Where there is devotion, there is hope; where there is Ganesha, there is the strength to overcome.”

“May Lord Ganesha bless every new beginning with success and every journey with happiness.”

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Messages

May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with happiness, good health, prosperity and peace. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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On this auspicious occasion, may Bappa remove every obstacle from your life and fill your days with hope, positivity and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May the arrival of Lord Ganesha bring new beginnings, fresh opportunities and countless reasons to smile. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

May Ganesha’s wisdom guide you through every decision, his blessings strengthen you through every challenge and his presence bring peace to your home. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May every prayer you make this Ganesh Chaturthi bring hope and happiness. May every prayer you make this Ganesh Chaturthi bring hope and happiness.

As we welcome Bappa into our homes and hearts, may this festival bring harmony, prosperity and happiness to your family. Have a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

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May Lord Ganesha bless your journey with success and turn every difficulty into an opportunity. Sending you warm wishes for a peaceful and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be the beginning of a year filled with positivity, meaningful achievements and beautiful moments. May Bappa always bless you and your loved ones.

May the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi fill your home with devotion, your heart with gratitude and your life with happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Greetings

Wishing you and your family a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi filled with peace, prosperity and happiness. May Lord Ganesha always guide you towards success.

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May Bappa bring wisdom to your thoughts, strength to your heart and happiness to your home. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.

Warm greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha remove every obstacle from your path and bless you with new opportunities and beautiful beginnings.

May the divine presence of Lord Ganesha fill your home with harmony, your life with prosperity and your heart with peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrate the arrival of Bappa with faith, joy and gratitude. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Celebrate the arrival of Bappa with faith, joy and gratitude. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Sending you heartfelt greetings on this auspicious occasion. May Bappa’s blessings bring good fortune, success and happiness to you and your loved ones.

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May this Ganesh Chaturthi mark the beginning of a wonderful chapter filled with hope, positivity and success. Wishing you a blessed celebration.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom to make the right choices and courage to overcome every challenge. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Bappa’s blessings remain with you throughout the year and bring joy, prosperity and peace to your family. Warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi.