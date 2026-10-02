Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Photos, Status & Posters

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Photos, Status: Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who played a leading role in India’s freedom movement and advocated non-violent resistance. The day is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence, after the United Nations designated October 2 for promoting the principles of non-violence, peace, tolerance and understanding.

To honour the leader, this national holiday is marked by prayer services and cultural events across schools, universities, and government offices. indianexpress.com has curated special wishes, quotes and messages for you to share with your friends and family.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Wishes

May Gandhi Jayanti inspire us to choose peace, kindness and truth in our everyday lives. Wishing you a meaningful Gandhi Jayanti.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

May the ideals of truth and non-violence continue to guide us towards a more peaceful and compassionate world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

On Gandhi Jayanti, let us remember the power of peaceful action and the importance of treating one another with dignity and understanding. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us every day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026! May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us every day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

May this Gandhi Jayanti remind us that lasting change can begin with courage, compassion and non-violence. Wishing you peace and happiness.

Let us honour Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy by embracing tolerance, understanding and kindness in our lives. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Story continues below this ad

May the message of non-violence bring greater peace and harmony to our homes, communities and the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, may we find strength in truth, courage in compassion and hope in peaceful action. Wishing you a thoughtful and inspiring day.

May Gandhi Jayanti encourage us to build bridges instead of walls and choose understanding over conflict. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Quotes

“Innumerable are the names of God; but if a choice were to be made of one, it would be Sat or Satya, that is, Truth. Hence verily Truth is God.”

Story continues below this ad

“Realisation of Truth is not at all possible without ahimsa. That is why it has been said that ahimsa is the supreme dharma.”

“There is a limit to violent action and it can fail. Non-violence knows no limit and it never fails.”

Remembering Bapu with gratitude and reflecting on the values that continue to shape our nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Remembering Bapu with gratitude and reflecting on the values that continue to shape our nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

“Violence is the weapon of the weak; non-violence that of the strong.”

“He who loses patience, loses Truth as well as Non-violence.”

Story continues below this ad

“We shall cease to think only of ourselves when we think of others.”

“In complete non-violence, there is complete absence of hatred.”

“However great the fury of the storm, the sea does not abandon its calm.”

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Messages

May the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi inspire us to choose truth, practise kindness and work towards a more peaceful world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

On Gandhi Jayanti, let us remember Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence and compassion and strive to bring these values into our everyday lives.

Story continues below this ad

May Gandhiji’s principles of peace, simplicity and truth continue to guide us towards a better and more harmonious society. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us every day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026! May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us every day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

This Gandhi Jayanti, let us honour the Father of the Nation by embracing kindness, standing for truth and spreading peace wherever we can.

May the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi remind us that meaningful change begins with our own thoughts, words and actions. Wishing you a peaceful Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by remembering the values that shaped India’s freedom struggle — courage, truth, non-violence and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Story continues below this ad

On this Gandhi Jayanti, may we find inspiration in Gandhiji’s life and strive to build a society rooted in peace, equality and compassion.

Wishing you a meaningful Gandhi Jayanti 2026. May the timeless values of truth and non-violence continue to inspire generations to come.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Status

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi and his timeless message of truth, peace and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

Let truth guide our words, peace shape our actions and kindness define our journey. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Story continues below this ad

A day to remember the man who showed the world the strength of truth and non-violence. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by remembering the values that shaped India’s freedom struggle — courage, truth, non-violence and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Let us celebrate Gandhi Jayanti by remembering the values that shaped India’s freedom struggle — courage, truth, non-violence and unity. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Gandhiji’s ideals remain a reminder that even small acts of kindness and courage can inspire meaningful change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Choose peace. Stand for truth. Live with compassion. Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Honouring the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by keeping the values of truth, simplicity and non-violence alive.

Story continues below this ad

May the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to inspire us every day. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026!

Remembering Bapu with gratitude and reflecting on the values that continue to shape our nation. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!