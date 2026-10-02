Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Best Mahatma Gandhi inspiring, Quotes, Images to Share on his 157th Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation.

His philosophy of truth, non-violence and Satyagraha became closely associated with India’s struggle for independence. Revered as the Mahatma, Gandhi championed peaceful resistance and believed in the power of truth, compassion and self-discipline. His words and ideas continue to be remembered not only in India but around the world.

The occasion is marked by tributes and commemorative events across the country as people remember Gandhi and his enduring ideas. To honour the Mahatma, indianexpress.com has curated 15 of his inspiring quotes on truth, life, leadership, peace and humanity for you to share with your friends and family.