Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Best Mahatma Gandhi inspiring, Quotes, Images to Share on his 157th Birth Anniversary

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Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation.
His philosophy of truth, non-violence and Satyagraha became closely associated with India’s struggle for independence. Revered as the Mahatma, Gandhi championed peaceful resistance and believed in the power of truth, compassion and self-discipline. His words and ideas continue to be remembered not only in India but around the world.
The occasion is marked by tributes and commemorative events across the country as people remember Gandhi and his enduring ideas. To honour the Mahatma, indianexpress.com has curated 15 of his inspiring quotes on truth, life, leadership, peace and humanity for you to share with your friends and family.
Mahatma Gandhi Quotes to Share on Gandhi Jayanti 2026
“Truth is God.”
“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”
“The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.”
“The mantra is: ‘Do or Die.’”
“Let us respect other religions even as we respect our own. Mere tolerance thereof is not enough.”
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”
“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
“The greatness of a person lies in his heart, not in his head.”
“An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.”