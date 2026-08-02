Happy Friendship Day 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share

Happy Friendship Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Captions and Greetings: Friendship Day is a dedicated occasion celebrated worldwide to honor the meaningful bonds of camaraderie, mutual respect, and trust that enrich human lives. The concept was first introduced in 1930 by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, who proposed a day for friends to express their gratitude by sending greeting cards. This year, Friendship Day is being celebrated in India on 2nd August, 2026.