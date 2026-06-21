Happy Father’s Day 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images and Greetings to Share with Your Dad

Happy Father’s Day 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images, Status, Captions and Greetings: Father’s Day 2026 will be celebrated on June 21, as it falls on the third Sunday of June, the date observed by many countries worldwide.

The origins of Father’s Day date back to the early 20th century in the United States, when Sonora Smart Dodd sought to honour her father, a Civil War veteran who single-handedly raised six children after the death of his wife. Inspired by the success of Mother’s Day, Dodd campaigned for a dedicated day to recognize fathers and their contributions to family life. Over time, the celebration gained widespread acceptance and evolved into an annual occasion for expressing gratitude, love, and appreciation for fathers and father figures.

indianexpress.com has curated special wishes for you to send to your fathers, grandfathers and father figures in your life.

Happy Father’s Day to an incredible dad! Happy Father’s Day to an incredible dad!

Happy Father’s Day 2026 Wishes:

Happy Father’s Day 2026! Thank you for being the steady hand that guides me, the voice that encourages me, and the heart that always believes in me.

Dad, your love has been my greatest source of strength and your wisdom my lifelong compass. Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day filled with joy.

To the man who taught me that actions speak louder than words, thank you for leading by example every day. Happy Father’s Day!

No words can truly express how grateful I am for your sacrifices and unwavering support. Wishing you a Father’s Day filled with love and happiness. No words can truly express how grateful I am for your sacrifices and unwavering support. Wishing you a Father’s Day filled with love and happiness.

No matter how far life takes me, your lessons and values will always stay with me. Wishing you a very Happy Father’s Day 2026.

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You have turned ordinary moments into cherished memories and life’s challenges into valuable lessons. Happy Father’s Day to an incredible dad!

Thank you for being my biggest supporter, toughest teacher, and strongest protector. Wishing you all the happiness you deserve this Father’s Day.

Dad, your sacrifices often went unnoticed, but your love never did. Thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

To the first person who believed in my dreams and never stopped cheering me on—Happy Father’s Day. You mean the world to me.

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Happy Father’s Day 2026 Quotes:

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

“It is not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and sons.” — Johann Friedrich von Schiller

“No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word—father.” — Lydia Maria Child

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

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“A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day.” — Susan Gale

Wishing a very Happy Father’s Day to the man whose strength, kindness, and patience continue to inspire our family every single day. 💙 Wishing a very Happy Father’s Day to the man whose strength, kindness, and patience continue to inspire our family every single day. 💙

“Every father should remember that one day his son will follow his example instead of his advice.” — Charles Kettering

“To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.” — Barbara Johnson

“One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.” — Jim DeMint

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Happy Father’s Day 2026 Messages:

Dad, you’ve taught me that success is not just about achievements but about kindness, integrity, and perseverance. Thank you for every lesson. Happy Father’s Day!

No words can truly express how grateful I am for your sacrifices and unwavering support. Wishing you a Father’s Day filled with love and happiness.

You have always been the person I could count on, no matter the situation. Thank you for being my constant source of comfort and encouragement. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

Dad, your belief in me has given me the confidence to chase my dreams and overcome challenges. Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day.

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To the man who taught me that actions speak louder than words; thank you for leading by example every day. Happy Father’s Day! To the man who taught me that actions speak louder than words; thank you for leading by example every day. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for all the quiet sacrifices, the valuable advice, and the countless moments of care that often go unnoticed. Happy Father’s Day to a truly remarkable father.

A father’s love is measured not by words but by the countless ways he shows up for his family every day. Thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day!

You have given me some of life’s most valuable gifts: your time, your patience, and your unconditional love. Wishing you a joyful Father’s Day 2026.

To the man who taught me how to face life with courage and grace, thank you for being my role model. Happy Father’s Day!