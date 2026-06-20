Happy Father’s Day 2026: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Status for Dad

Happy Father’s Day 2026 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status and Greetings: This year Father’s Day is being celebrated on 21st June. It is usually celebrated the third Sunday of June each year, meaning the date varies annually. In 2026, it will be observed on June 21 in many countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the Philippines.

The origins of Father’s Day can be traced back to the early 1900s in the United States. The celebration was inspired by Sonora Smart Dodd, who sought to pay tribute to her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children on his own after his wife’s passing. Motivated by the success of Mother’s Day, Dodd advocated for a special day to recognize and celebrate fathers and their contributions to family life.

indianexpress.com has curated Father’s Day wishes for you to send to your beloved fathers, grandfathers and for the ones who have played father figures in your life.

Happy Father’s Day 2026 Wishes:

Happy Father’s Day 2026! Thank you for your endless love, unwavering support, and the countless sacrifices you’ve made to help us grow and succeed.

Wishing a very Happy Father’s Day to the man who has always been my guide, protector, and biggest source of strength. Thank you for everything, Dad.

To the world’s greatest father, may your day be filled with happiness, laughter, and all the love you deserve. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day! Your wisdom, kindness, and encouragement have shaped me into the person I am today.

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Thank you for being my strength when I was weak and my guide when I was lost. Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for being my strength when I was weak and my guide when I was lost. Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for always believing in me, even when I doubted myself. Wishing you a joyful and memorable Father’s Day 2026.

Dad, your love is one of life’s greatest blessings. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a wonderful Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to an amazing dad! Your dedication, patience, and care inspire me every day.

No matter how old I get, I will always be grateful for your guidance and support. Wishing you a very Happy Father’s Day 2026!

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Happy Father’s Day 2026 Quotes:

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” — Anne Geddes

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” — Justin Ricklefs

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart

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Behind every confident child is a father who believed in them. Happy Father’s Day 2026! Behind every confident child is a father who believed in them. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” — Fanny Fern

“Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song.” — Pam Brown

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” — George Herbert

“The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” — Antoine François Prévost

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Happy Father’s Day 2026 Messages:

Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day filled with happiness and appreciation. Thank you for always being there through every challenge and celebration.

Dad, your sacrifices, hard work, and unconditional love have shaped my life in countless ways. I am grateful for everything you do. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the most caring and supportive father. Your belief in me has given me the confidence to chase my dreams.

Thank you for every lesson you’ve taught, every laugh we’ve shared, and every moment you’ve stood by my side. Wishing you a joyful Father’s Day 2026.

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Your wisdom, kindness, and love make every day brighter. Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day! Your wisdom, kindness, and love make every day brighter. Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day!

To an incredible father, thank you for leading by example and showing me the true meaning of kindness, integrity, and resilience. Happy Father’s Day!

No matter where life takes me, I will always cherish your guidance and support. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a very Happy Father’s Day.

Today is a celebration of all the love, wisdom, and strength you’ve shared with our family. Thank you for being an amazing father. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

Happy Father’s Day 2026 Whatsapp Status:

Happy Father’s Day 2026! Thank you, Dad, for your endless love, guidance, and support.

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A father’s love is forever. Wishing all the amazing dads a very Happy Father’s Day!

Dad: My first hero, my greatest teacher, and my lifelong inspiration. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

Thank you for being my strength when I was weak and my guide when I was lost. Happy Father’s Day!

To an incredible father, thank you for leading by example and showing me the true meaning of kindness, integrity, and resilience. Happy Father’s Day! To an incredible father, thank you for leading by example and showing me the true meaning of kindness, integrity, and resilience. Happy Father’s Day!

Behind every confident child is a father who believed in them. Happy Father’s Day 2026!

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To the man who taught me to dream big and work hard—Happy Father’s Day!

Your wisdom, kindness, and love make every day brighter. Wishing you a wonderful Father’s Day!

A father’s guidance is one of life’s greatest blessings. Happy Father’s Day 2026!