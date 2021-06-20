Happy Father’s Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Happy Father’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Father’s are always the strongest pillar in one’s life. They guide us when we falter and advice us when we feel let down. They understand without telling and are always there for us. Every year Father’s Day is celebrated on on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year it falls on June 20. As the name suggests, the day is dedicated to them and all the sacrifices they make for us.

Even though things are different this year, share these wishes with your father and make them smile.

On the occasion of Father’s day, you can show him your love by sending these sweet father’s day wishes. You can also thank him for supporting you and helping you to mould your life.

*You carried me in your arms when I was little and held my hand while I was growing up.

Dad, I am going to be your pillar when you are old and I will carry you in my heart until I die.

Thanks for everything. Happy Father’s Day!

*Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.

*My father used to play with my brother and me in the yard. Mother would come out and say, ‘You’re tearing up the grass.’ ‘We’re not raising grass,’ Dad would reply. ‘We’re raising boys

*”I’ve said it before, but it’s absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future”.

*A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.

*Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right

*”I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.”

Happy Father’s Day, Dad!

