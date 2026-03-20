Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Best Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos to Celebrate Eid

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Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026, Eid Chand Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos: This year, Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, 2026, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday.
India and other South Asian countries are likely to sight the moon today, on Friday, and celebrate Eid on Saturday, March 21.
Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is one of the most significant festivals in Islam.
With the festival being celebrated with immense joy and devotion, indianexpress.com has curated the best wishes to share with friends and family.
Eid Mubarak! May the blessings of Eid al-Fitr fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may Allah bless you with good health and success.
Wishing you and your family a joyful Eid filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings—may your home be filled with warmth and your heart with contentment.
May Allah accept your prayers, fasting, and good deeds, and shower His blessings upon you and your family this Eid.
On this blessed occasion, may your heart be filled with gratitude, your days with happiness, and your nights with comfort. Eid Mubarak!
Eid Mubarak! Wishing you happiness today and always, with smiles, laughter, and countless blessings.
May this Eid bring new hope, success, and endless joy into your life, and may all your dreams and prayers come true.
Sending warm wishes your way for a beautiful and blessed Eid—may your life be filled with peace, light, and love.
Eid Mubarak! May the blessings of Eid al-Fitr fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may Allah bless you with good health and success.
Wishing you and your family a joyful Eid filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings—may your home be filled with warmth and your heart with contentment.
May Allah accept your prayers, fasting, and good deeds, and shower His blessings upon you and your family this Eid.
On this blessed occasion, may your heart be filled with gratitude, your days with happiness, and your nights with comfort. Eid Mubarak!
May this Eid bring new hope, success, and endless joy into your life, and may all your dreams and prayers come true.
May this Eid strengthen your faith, bring you closer to your loved ones, and fill your life with positivity and peace.
Eid Mubarak! May every moment of this special day bring you closer to happiness and success.
May Allah’s blessings guide you on the right path and bring prosperity and joy into your life this Eid and always.
Eid Mubarak! May the blessings of Eid al-Fitr fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may Allah bless you with good health and success.