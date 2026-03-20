Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Best Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos to Celebrate Eid

Happy Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages: Share the joy and festive spirit with friends and family.

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2026, Eid Chand Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos: This year, Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, 2026, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Thursday.

India and other South Asian countries are likely to sight the moon today, on Friday, and celebrate Eid on Saturday, March 21.

Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

With the festival being celebrated with immense joy and devotion, indianexpress.com has curated the best wishes to share with friends and family.