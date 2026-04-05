Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status and Photos to Share

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, WhatsApp Messages: Easter is a time of joy, hope and celebration, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ. On this special occasion, people share heartfelt wishes, quotes, images and messages with their loved ones. Here’s a collection of the best Easter wishes, WhatsApp messages, status and photos to share with family and friends.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
5 min readUpdated: Apr 5, 2026 10:45 AM IST
Happy EasterHappy Easter Sunday 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status and Photos
Make us preferred source on Google

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: Easter Sunday 2026 falls on April 5, 2026. It represents the victory of life over sin and death, offering believers a sense of hope and renewal. At its heart, the day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as described in the New Testament, highlighting the promise of salvation through faith, love, and grace.

Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, and Photos

Many churches observe this occasion with the Easter Vigil held on Saturday night, marking the beginning of the celebration. Alongside its religious significance, Easter also includes popular traditions such as decorated eggs symbolizing new life and the Easter Bunny bringing sweets to children. The cross, along with artistic depictions of Jesus, remains a powerful symbol remembered and honoured today.

Award Banner

As we observe this holy day, indianexpress.com has curated some heartfelt wishes and greeting images that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Wishes: 

Wishing you a blessed Easter filled with joy, love, and new beginnings.

May the miracle of this holy day bring peace, warmth, and happiness to you and everyone you hold dear.

He is risen! May your heart be filled with hope, your home with laughter, and your life with His endless grace this Easter and always.

Story continues below this ad
happy easter Grateful for grace, grateful for love, grateful for new beginnings. Blessed Easter Sunday 2026!

May your day be as sweet as chocolate eggs, as bright as a spring morning, and as joyful as a child’s smile on Easter Sunday.

New season, new blessings, new beginnings — may this Easter renew your spirit and fill your soul with peace that lasts all year long.

Also Read | Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain

May your Easter basket overflow with happiness, your table overflow with love, and your heart overflow with gratitude for every beautiful blessing in your life.

Wishing you a day wrapped in sunshine, surrounded by family, and filled with the sweet magic that only Easter brings. Happy Easter 2026!

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Quotes: 

Story continues below this ad

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D. Gordon

“He is not here; He has risen, just as He said.” — Matthew 28:6

happy easter Celebrating hope, faith and remembering the sacrifice of Christ the Saviour.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” — Janine di Giovanni

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland

Story continues below this ad

“The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise.” — Carl Knudsen

Also Read: ‘I gave Ranveer Singh a look…’: Rakesh Bedi reveals Dhurandhar easter eggs audiences missed, how he set up Dhurandhar 2’s biggest twist

“Where man sees but withered leaves, God sees sweet flowers growing.” — Albert Laighton

“Easter is the time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love, and salvation.” — Anonymous

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” — Karl Barth

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 WhatsApp Status: 

“He is risen! Wishing you all a blessed and joyful Easter Sunday. 🙏”

“Spring vibes and Easter highs. 🌷”

Story continues below this ad

“May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed hope, faith, and love. Happy Easter 2026! “

happy easter “Happy Easter! May your day be filled with ‘egg-cellent’ moments and your basket be full of treats.

“New season, new blessings. Happy Easter! 🥚”

“Celebrating the gift of new beginnings today. Have a beautiful day with your loved ones! “

“Gratitude is the theme of the day. Happy Sunday! “

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Messages: 

Wishing you an Easter that’s as special and wonderful as you are to our family.

Story continues below this ad

Happy Easter to my lovely family and friends, may your day be filled with laughter and joy.

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith.

May you be renewed and strengthened in the promise of Easter.

happy easter Sending you prayers for a bright, peaceful Easter. May the grace of the Lord shine upon you and your family this spring.

Easter brings us hope, may it linger in our hearts forever. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Easter.

Story continues below this ad
happy easter May this Easter take you closer towards God.

May this Easter bring untold happiness and joy in your life knowing that even when we feel like giving up, there is still hope for resurrection. Happy Easter.

happy easter Happy Easter to all those celebrating the word of God today!

Wishing all my family and friends a blessed Easter. May peace, love, and happiness be with you always.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 06: Latest News
Live Blog