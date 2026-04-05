Happy Easter Sunday 2026: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Status and Photos to Share

Many churches observe this occasion with the Easter Vigil held on Saturday night, marking the beginning of the celebration. Alongside its religious significance, Easter also includes popular traditions such as decorated eggs symbolizing new life and the Easter Bunny bringing sweets to children. The cross, along with artistic depictions of Jesus, remains a powerful symbol remembered and honoured today.

As we observe this holy day, indianexpress.com has curated some heartfelt wishes and greeting images that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Wishes:

Wishing you a blessed Easter filled with joy, love, and new beginnings.

May the miracle of this holy day bring peace, warmth, and happiness to you and everyone you hold dear.

He is risen! May your heart be filled with hope, your home with laughter, and your life with His endless grace this Easter and always.

Story continues below this ad

Grateful for grace, grateful for love, grateful for new beginnings. Blessed Easter Sunday 2026! Grateful for grace, grateful for love, grateful for new beginnings. Blessed Easter Sunday 2026!

May your day be as sweet as chocolate eggs, as bright as a spring morning, and as joyful as a child’s smile on Easter Sunday.

New season, new blessings, new beginnings — may this Easter renew your spirit and fill your soul with peace that lasts all year long.

Also Read | Is dark chocolate healthier than milk chocolate? 2 dietitians explain

May your Easter basket overflow with happiness, your table overflow with love, and your heart overflow with gratitude for every beautiful blessing in your life.

Wishing you a day wrapped in sunshine, surrounded by family, and filled with the sweet magic that only Easter brings. Happy Easter 2026!

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Quotes:

Story continues below this ad

“Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life.” — S.D. Gordon

“He is not here; He has risen, just as He said.” — Matthew 28:6

Celebrating hope, faith and remembering the sacrifice of Christ the Saviour. Celebrating hope, faith and remembering the sacrifice of Christ the Saviour.

“Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” — Janine di Giovanni

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” — Hal Borland

Story continues below this ad

“The story of Easter is the story of God’s wonderful window of divine surprise.” — Carl Knudsen

“Where man sees but withered leaves, God sees sweet flowers growing.” — Albert Laighton

“Easter is the time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love, and salvation.” — Anonymous

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” — Karl Barth

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 WhatsApp Status:

“He is risen! Wishing you all a blessed and joyful Easter Sunday. 🙏”

“Spring vibes and Easter highs. 🌷”

Story continues below this ad

“May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed hope, faith, and love. Happy Easter 2026! “

“Happy Easter! May your day be filled with ‘egg-cellent’ moments and your basket be full of treats. “Happy Easter! May your day be filled with ‘egg-cellent’ moments and your basket be full of treats.

“New season, new blessings. Happy Easter! 🥚”

“Celebrating the gift of new beginnings today. Have a beautiful day with your loved ones! “

“Gratitude is the theme of the day. Happy Sunday! “

Happy Easter Sunday 2026 Messages:

Wishing you an Easter that’s as special and wonderful as you are to our family. Story continues below this ad Happy Easter to my lovely family and friends, may your day be filled with laughter and joy. Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. May you be renewed and strengthened in the promise of Easter.