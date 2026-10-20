Happy Dussehra 2026 Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Status, Messages To Share With Your Friends And Family: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over injustice. Observed on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, it marks Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, as described in the Ramayana, and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura in several regional traditions.

Celebrations vary across India, from Ramlila performances and the burning of Ravana’s effigies in the north to the grand Mysuru Dasara procession in Karnataka and the conclusion of Durga Puja in West Bengal. Beyond its religious significance, Dussehra represents the importance of courage, truth and new beginnings.

indianexpress.com has curated a list of wishes, quotes and messages for you to share with your friends and family.

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Happy Dussehra 2026 Best Wishes

May the victory of good over evil inspire you to face every challenge with courage and emerge stronger. Wishing you and your family a happy Dussehra 2026!

May Lord Rama guide you towards truth, righteousness and wisdom, and may your life be filled with peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra!

On this auspicious occasion, may you overcome every obstacle, leave negativity behind and welcome new beginnings with hope. Wishing you a blessed Dussehra 2026!

Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Dussehra. May this auspicious festival bring prosperity to your home, strength to your spirit and peace to your heart. May goodness always triumph in your life. Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Dussehra. May this auspicious festival bring prosperity to your home, strength to your spirit and peace to your heart. May goodness always triumph in your life.

May the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with courage, your home with happiness and your days with success. Happy Vijayadashami to you and your loved ones!

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Just as good triumphed over evil, may positivity overcome every difficulty in your life. May this Dussehra bring you strength, joy and countless reasons to smile.

May Goddess Durga bless you with strength and Lord Rama inspire you to walk the path of righteousness. Wishing you health, harmony and prosperity this Dussehra 2026!

May this Dussehra mark the end of your worries and the beginning of a brighter, more fulfilling chapter. May happiness and success always accompany you.

Let the message of Dussehra remind us that truth and goodness always have the power to prevail. May you find the courage to stand for what is right. Happy Dussehra 2026!

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May this Dussehra mark the beginning of a more peaceful, meaningful and fulfilling journey. Happy Dussehra 2026! May this Dussehra mark the beginning of a more peaceful, meaningful and fulfilling journey. Happy Dussehra 2026!

Happy Dussehra 2026 Quotes

“Dussehra reminds us that no matter how powerful evil may seem, truth and righteousness will always have the final word.”

“Let the victory of Rama over Ravana inspire us to conquer the arrogance, anger and greed within ourselves.”

“The true spirit of Dussehra lies not in burning an effigy, but in letting go of the evils that hold us back.”

“May this Vijayadashami teach us that courage is standing for what is right, even when the path is difficult.”

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“Every Dussehra brings a timeless message: goodness may be tested, but it must never be abandoned.”

“Celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, wisdom over ignorance and compassion over hatred. Happy Dussehra 2026!”

“The greatest victory is the one we achieve over our own fears, doubts and weaknesses.”

“May the ideals of Lord Rama inspire us to choose honesty over deceit and kindness over cruelty, every single day.”

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Happy Dussehra 2026 WhatsApp Status

May good always triumph over evil, and may happiness and prosperity find their way to your home. Happy Dussehra 2026! 🙏✨

Burning away negativity, welcoming positivity and celebrating the victory of good over evil. Happy Vijayadashami! 🏹🌸

May Lord Rama bless you with courage, wisdom and the strength to always stand for what is right. Happy Dussehra! 🙏

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, may Lord Rama bless you and your family with happiness, good health and prosperity. May you always find the courage to overcome challenges and walk the path of truth. On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, may Lord Rama bless you and your family with happiness, good health and prosperity. May you always find the courage to overcome challenges and walk the path of truth.

Let this Dussehra be a reminder that every challenge can be overcome with faith, patience and courage. ✨

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A day to celebrate righteousness, embrace new beginnings and spread happiness. Wishing everyone a blessed Dussehra 2026! 🌼

May the light of goodness always shine brighter than the darkness of evil. Happy Dussehra to all! 🪔

This Dussehra, let us burn our ego, defeat our fears and welcome a life filled with peace and positivity. ❤️

May Vijayadashami bring new hope, fresh beginnings and endless reasons to smile. Happy Dussehra 2026! 🌺

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Happy Dussehra 2026 Messages

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, may Lord Rama bless you and your family with happiness, good health and prosperity. May you always find the courage to overcome challenges and walk the path of truth. Happy Dussehra 2026!

May this Vijayadashami bring peace to your heart, positivity to your mind and success to every endeavour. May the victory of good over evil inspire you to live with kindness, honesty and compassion. Wishing you a wonderful Dussehra!

As we celebrate Dussehra, may we learn to conquer our inner demons, let go of negativity and embrace the goodness within us. May this festive occasion bring new opportunities, beautiful beginnings and lasting happiness to your life.

May the blessings of Goddess Durga and Lord Rama guide you through every difficulty and fill your days with strength, wisdom and hope. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Vijayadashami 2026!

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Burning away negativity, welcoming positivity and celebrating the victory of good over evil. Happy Vijayadashami! Burning away negativity, welcoming positivity and celebrating the victory of good over evil. Happy Vijayadashami!

Dussehra reminds us that truth and righteousness will always prevail, no matter how difficult the journey may be. May this festival inspire you to stand up for what is right and fill your life with courage, faith and determination. Happy Dussehra!

May the festive spirit of Dussehra bring your family closer and fill your home with laughter, warmth and harmony. May every obstacle turn into an opportunity and every dream bring you one step closer to success. Have a blessed Dussehra 2026!

On this special day, let us celebrate the triumph of good over evil and welcome a fresh start with renewed hope. May your life be filled with love, abundance and countless moments of joy. Wishing you a very Happy Vijayadashami!

May Dussehra inspire you to leave behind past worries, overcome your fears and move forward with confidence. May Lord Rama’s ideals of truth, duty and righteousness guide you towards a brighter future. Happy Dussehra 2026 to you and your family!