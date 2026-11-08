Happy Diwali 2026 Wishes, Messages, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. It symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The festival is traditionally associated with Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over Ravana. Celebrated over five days, Diwali brings families and communities together through prayers, festive meals, exchanging gifts and decorating homes with diyas, candles and colourful rangolis.

People worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for happiness, success and new beginnings. The festival is also a time for sharing sweets, spreading kindness and strengthening bonds with loved ones. Beyond its religious significance, Diwali represents hope, renewal and the enduring power of goodness, making it a cherished occasion filled with joy, warmth and togetherness.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

indianexpress.com has curated a set of wishes, messages and greetings to share to celebrate the festival with your friends and family. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali!

Happy Diwali 2026 Wishes

May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your life. Wishing you and your family a bright and beautiful Diwali filled with love, laughter and countless blessings.

May every diya you light bring hope, every prayer bring peace and every moment bring joy. Happy Diwali 2026!

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with abundance and Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and new beginnings. Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Diwali.

Story continues below this ad

May the light of Diwali brighten your days, fill your heart with gratitude and inspire you to embrace new beginnings. Have a wonderful Diwali!

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your home. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your home.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with sweet memories, cherished moments and the warmth of loved ones. May happiness and prosperity always shine upon you.

May this Diwali illuminate your life with positivity, strengthen your bonds with family and friends, and bring you closer to your dreams. Happy Diwali!

May the festival of lights remind us that hope always triumphs over darkness and goodness overcomes evil. Wishing you a blessed and beautiful Diwali 2026.

Story continues below this ad

May your home glow with the warmth of diyas, your heart shine with happiness and your life sparkle with success. Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones!

Happy Diwali 2026 Messages

May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your life. Wishing you and your family a bright and beautiful Diwali!

May the glow of diyas illuminate your path, the warmth of loved ones fill your heart and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring abundance to your home. Happy Diwali 2026!

Wishing you a Diwali filled with love, laughter, sweet memories and countless blessings. May this festival mark the beginning of a wonderful year ahead.

Story continues below this ad

May every diya you light bring hope, every prayer bring peace and every moment of this festive season fill your heart with joy. Happy Diwali!

May the spirit of Diwali fill your days with peace, your heart with gratitude and your home with the warmth of loved ones. Wishing you a blessed celebration! May the spirit of Diwali fill your days with peace, your heart with gratitude and your home with the warmth of loved ones. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

Let the lights of Diwali brighten your dreams and inspire you to embrace new beginnings. May success, happiness and prosperity always be yours.

May this Diwali bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your home with the sweetness of festive treats, the warmth of togetherness and the joy of beautiful celebrations.

Wishing you a prosperous Diwali filled with new opportunities, meaningful moments and endless reasons to smile. May your life shine as brightly as the festival lights.

Story continues below this ad

May the spirit of Diwali remind us that goodness always triumphs over evil and hope always shines through darkness. Wishing you a blessed and joyful festival.

Happy Diwali 2026 Whatsapp Status

Let the lights of Diwali brighten your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2026!

May your life shine as brightly as the diyas and sparkle with endless joy. Wishing you a blessed Diwali!

Lighting diyas, sharing smiles and spreading love. May this Diwali bring happiness to every heart.

Story continues below this ad

May the festival of lights fill your home with positivity, your heart with gratitude and your life with countless blessings. Happy Diwali!

New beginnings, beautiful memories and endless happiness. May this Diwali bring you everything your heart desires.

May every diya you light bring hope, every prayer bring peace and every moment bring joy. Happy Diwali!

Let the light of Diwali guide you towards success, happiness and prosperity. Wishing everyone a wonderful festive season!

Story continues below this ad

Celebrating the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. May the spirit of Diwali always shine within us.

Happy Diwali 2026 Greetings

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Diwali! May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and peace into your home.

May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life with love, hope and countless blessings. Have a wonderful and prosperous Diwali!

May this Diwali bring new opportunities, cherished memories and endless reasons to smile. Wishing you a bright and beautiful festive season!

Story continues below this ad

Sending you warm Diwali greetings filled with love, happiness and positivity. May your home shine with the glow of diyas and your heart overflow with joy.

Lighting diyas, sharing smiles and spreading love. May this Diwali bring happiness to every heart. Lighting diyas, sharing smiles and spreading love. May this Diwali bring happiness to every heart.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and prosperity, and Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and happiness. Happy Diwali 2026!

May the spirit of Diwali fill your days with peace, your heart with gratitude and your home with the warmth of loved ones. Wishing you a blessed celebration!

May the lights of Diwali bring brightness to your dreams and the sweetness of festive treats add joy to your celebrations. Have a safe and joyful Diwali!

Wishing you a Diwali filled with laughter, love and togetherness. May this festival mark the beginning of a prosperous and fulfilling year ahead.