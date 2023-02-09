Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Pics and Photos

Happy chocolate day 2023 wishes and greetings: Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentines’ Week and is celebrated on February 9 every year. On this day, add sweetness to your family, friends and beloved’s life by sharing with them a box of delicious chocolates. Sharing a bar of chocolate is also a great ice-breaker and a nice conversation starter, so you can also gift your crush chocolate with a sweet heartfelt message along with it.

There is an assortment of chocolates that you can choose from – like dark chocolate, milk chocolate, mint chocolate, etc. Chocolates not only taste good but the cocoa in them is healthy and rich in antioxidants.

Below are wishes, images, quotes, status, wallpapers, greetings, SMS, messages, photos, pictures, pics: Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Chocolate Day!

“Happiness. Simple as a glass of chocolate or tortuous as the heart. Bitter. Sweet. Alive.” ― Joanne Harris, Chocolat

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Celebrate the love with some chocolates! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Celebrate the love with some chocolates! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear valentine.

“What you see before you, my friend, is the result of a lifetime of chocolate.” ― Katharine Hepburn

“I promise to always treat you with chocolates all my life….. Sending you my love and lots of wishes on Chocolate Day”

“On Chocolate Day, I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed with your favourite chocolates”

“Chocolate says “I’m sorry” so much better than words.” ― Rachel Vincent, My Soul to Save

“You have captured my heart and soul with your smile. Happy Chocolate Day!”

“You fill my life with sweetness and love, just like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day!”

