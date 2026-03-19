Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Wishes Images: Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings and Photos to Share with Family and Friends

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes: May your home be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings and Photos: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Ram Navratri, as Lord Rama’s birthday falls on its last day, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated for nine days, worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

This year, Navratri will begin today, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and conclude on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026! Here are greetings to share on the auspicious festival with family and friends:

Wishing you strength to overcome challenges and courage to achieve your goals. Wishing you strength to overcome challenges and courage to achieve your goals.

May Maa Durga bless you with strength, happiness, and prosperity this Chaitra Navratri.

Wishing you nine days of devotion, positivity, and divine blessings. Happy Navratri!