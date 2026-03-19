Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Wishes Images: Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings and Photos to Share with Family and Friends

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Happy Chaitra Navratri 2026 Wishes, Images, Messages, Quotes, Status, Greetings and Photos: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Ram Navratri, as Lord Rama’s birthday falls on its last day, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrated for nine days, worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
This year, Navratri will begin today, on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and conclude on Friday, March 27, 2026, which will also be observed as Lord Ram’s birthday, known as Ram Navami.
May Maa Durga bless you with strength, happiness, and prosperity this Chaitra Navratri.
Wishing you nine days of devotion, positivity, and divine blessings. Happy Navratri!
May this auspicious festival bring peace, success, and joy into your life.
Let the divine energy of Navratri remove all obstacles and fill your life with happiness.
May Maa Durga guide you on the right path and fulfil all your dreams. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Happy Chaitra Navratri! Celebrate these nine nights with devotion and positivity
May your home be filled with happiness, health, and prosperity this festive season.
Wishing you strength to overcome challenges and courage to achieve your goals. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Happy Chaitra Navratri! May each day of Navratri bring new hope and inspiration into your life.
Let this Navratri light up your life with joy, success, and good fortune. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Happy Chaitra Navratri! May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring happiness and harmony to your home.
Wishing you a spiritually uplifting and joyful Navratri celebration. Happy Chaitra Navratri!
Celebrate faith, devotion, and positivity this Chaitra Navratri!
Wishing you nine days of devotion, positivity, and divine blessings. Happy Navratri!
May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Navratri!