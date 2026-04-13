Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, HD Images, GIF, Greetings and Vaisakhi Messages for Celebration

Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, Messages, HD Images, GIF, Greetings: Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi or the Sikh New Year, is an important festival with both religious and agricultural significance. It marks the beginning of the harvest season as well as the establishment of the Khalsa Panth.

Celebrated mainly in Punjab and by Sikh communities worldwide, it falls on the first day of the Vaisakh month in the Hindu solar calendar. In 2025, Baisakhi will be observed on Tuesday, April 14, with Baisakhi Sankranti occurring at 09:39 AM, according to the Drik Panchang.

As we celebrate the festival of Baisakhi, Indian Express has created special wishes to share with friends and family.