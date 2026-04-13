Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, HD Images, GIF, Greetings and Vaisakhi Messages for Celebration

Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, Messages, HD Images, GIF, Greetings: Celebrate Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 with the best wishes, quotes, status, messages, images and HD pics. Share festive greetings and spread joy this harvest season.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readNew DelhiApr 13, 2026 09:00 AM IST
happy baisakhiHappy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, HD Images, GIF, Greetings and Vaisakhi Messages for Celebration
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Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Pics, Messages, HD Images, GIF, Greetings: Baisakhi, also called Vaisakhi or the Sikh New Year, is an important festival with both religious and agricultural significance. It marks the beginning of the harvest season as well as the establishment of the Khalsa Panth.

Celebrated mainly in Punjab and by Sikh communities worldwide, it falls on the first day of the Vaisakh month in the Hindu solar calendar. In 2025, Baisakhi will be observed on Tuesday, April 14, with Baisakhi Sankranti occurring at 09:39 AM, according to the Drik Panchang.

As we celebrate the festival of Baisakhi, Indian Express has created special wishes to share with friends and family.

From the Archives: Happy Baisakhi 2023: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Baisakhi 2026 Wishes: 

May this Baisakhi bring prosperity, happiness, and endless joy to your life. Happy Baisakhi 2026!

Wishing you a harvest of happiness and success this Baisakhi. Stay blessed always.

May Waheguru bless you with growth, peace, and positivity this Baisakhi.

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happy baisakhi May this auspicious festival bring peace, prosperity, and success to you and your family. Happy Baisakhi!

Happy Baisakhi! May your life be as vibrant as the festival.

Wishing you joy, prosperity, and good health this Baisakhi 2026.

Celebrate this Baisakhi with love, laughter, and positivity.

Let the spirit of Baisakhi fill your days with good vibes and new beginnings.

happy baisakhi On this blessed occasion, may Waheguru shower you with endless blessings.

Cheers to new harvests, new hopes, and brighter days ahead—Happy Baisakhi!

May your year be as bright and joyful as Baisakhi celebrations!

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On this auspicious occasion, may your home be filled with warmth, your heart with gratitude, and your life with success.

Sending you love, light, and blessings this Baisakhi. May all your dreams flourish like a golden harvest.

Happy Baisakhi 2026 Quotes: 

“May the vibrant colours of Baisakhi paint your life with joy and prosperity. Happy Baisakhi!”

“Let’s welcome the new season with joy, gratitude, and a heart full of love. Happy Baisakhi!”

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happy baisakhi Sending you warm wishes for a bright and joyful Baisakhi 2026.

“Baisakhi is not just a festival, it’s a celebration of gratitude. Let this Baisakhi inspire you to grow, prosper, and shine.”

“May your dreams bloom like mustard fields, and may your life be as rich as the Baisakhi harvest.”

“Let your heart dance freely to the tunes of Dhol and Nagaada. Happy Baisakhi!”

“Harvest the blessings of the earth and sow the seeds of kindness and unity.”

Happy Baisakhi 2026 Status: 

Happy Baisakhi 2026!

Harvest happiness, spread joy! :)

Baisakhi vibes only!

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happy baisakhi Wishing you laughter, love, and lots of festive cheer this Baisakhi!

Celebrate growth, gratitude & new beginnings!🌿

Let the fields of gold bring happiness untold, Happy Baisakhi!

New harvest, new hopes, new happiness!

Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan!

Dance to the rhythm of joy this Baisakhi!

May this Baisakhi bring prosperity and peace into your life.

Grateful for new beginnings and golden harvests…🌾

A season of growth, blessings, and positivity!

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