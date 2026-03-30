Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Date: When is Hanuman Jayanti in India?

Hanuman Jayanti Date 2026: An ardent devotee of Lord Ram and Sita, Lord Hanuman is considered a protector from negative energies, representing devotion, strength, humility, and selfless service.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Date: Hanuman Jayanti is one of the significant Hindu festivals which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, or the ‘Monkey Lord’.

Renowned as one of the greatest devotees of Lord Ram, Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and the Monkey King Kesari.

He is also referred to as “Pavan Putra”, meaning the son of Vayu Deva, the god of wind.

While the exact day of Hanuman Jayanti is unknown, according to popular belief, Chaitra Purnima, Tuesday, is commonly recognised as Lord Hanuman’s birthday.

This year, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, April 02, 2026, with Purnima Tithi beginning on April 1 at 07:06 AM and ending on April 2 at 07:41 AM.