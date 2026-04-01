Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, puja vidhi, timings, shubh muhurat and rituals you need to know

Hanuman Jayanti is an elaborate Hindu festival observed across India. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is fondly known as “Pavan Putra.”

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Born to Mata Anjana and the Monkey King Kesari, Lord Hanuman is considered the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and Sita. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees pray to him and seek strength and peace in their lives.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timings

According to Drik Panchang, the festival falls on the full moon day of the Chaitra month, and this year, it will be celebrated on April 2, 2026. The auspicious time for the puja will begin at 7.06 am on April 1 and will end at 7.41 am on April 2.