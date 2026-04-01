Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, puja vidhi, timings, shubh muhurat and rituals you need to know

Born to Mata Anjana and the Monkey King Kesari, Lord Hanuman is considered the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and Sita.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 1, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Hanuman Jayanti 2026 DateHanuman Jayanti 2026 Date: Check out timings, puja vidhi, and shubh muhurat (Source: Canva Pro)
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Hanuman Jayanti is an elaborate Hindu festival observed across India. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, who is fondly known as “Pavan Putra.”

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Born to Mata Anjana and the Monkey King Kesari, Lord Hanuman is considered the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and Sita. On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees pray to him and seek strength and peace in their lives.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, timings

According to Drik Panchang, the festival falls on the full moon day of the Chaitra month, and this year, it will be celebrated on April 2, 2026. The auspicious time for the puja will begin at 7.06 am on April 1 and will end at 7.41 am on April 2.

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On Hanuman Jayanti, devotees worship the deity by offering vermilion or red cloth, as well as flowers like marigolds and roses. The deity is also offered ladoo, bananas and halwa. Since Lord Hanuman was born early in the morning, devotees begin their day by waking up early, taking a bath, and offering prayers. Some also visit the nearest temples, where celebrations also include bhajans and langar (a community kitchen that serves vegetarian meals for free).

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Rituals

Some devotees perform the puja at home by giving the Lord Hanuman’s idol a ceremonial bath with holy Ganga water. They also offer jasmine oil and recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Bajrang Baan, and Hanuman Ashtak with devotion.

Also Read | Prachin Hanuman Mandir: Poets to emperors, this ancient temple in Connaught Place abounds in myth and history

The origins of Lord Hanuman date back to the beginning of Treta Yuga of the sixth Manvantara of Vaivasvata Manu, around 2.59 million years ago, as per Uttara Kanda of Valmiki Ramayana. It is also believed that Lord Hanuman was cursed by Muni Vishwamitra for disturbing him.

Following the incident, Anjana, Lord Hanuman’s mother, worshipped Lord Shiva to dissolve the curse and urged him to be a part of the child in her womb. It is also believed that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

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A symbol of energy and unbeatable strength, Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a deity who can attain victory against all negative elements.

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