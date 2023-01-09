‘Never slept with makeup on’: Hailey Bieber shares effective skincare habits

Hailey Bieber, who is the founder of the skincare line Rhode, takes her beauty and wellness quite seriously. In a recent interaction with Vogue, the American model revealed that she has a “disciplined” beauty routine, being raised by a mother and grandmother who placed great importance on creams and moisturising.

The 26-year-old shared, “When I was a kid, I can remember, like, getting out of the shower, out of the bath, and then my mom was like, ‘you’re not leaving this bathroom till I slather you from head to toe in hydration and creams’.”

Due to their great emphasis on skincare, cleansing, moisturising and other essential habits became a part of Hailey’s routine quite early in life. One such practice, inherited from her mom Kennya Baldwin, has been washing off all the makeup before hitting the bed. She said, “I have literally never slept with makeup on ever because I feel like that is like the cardinal sin. No matter what the circumstance is, I’m like, I will find warm water and a washcloth to get this makeup off.”

She said that having a disciplined routine gets easier with “straight-to-the-point and convenient skincare“, which also guided the philosophy of her skincare line. “You don’t have to have a lot of steps. You don’t have to have really expensive, elaborate skincare for it to be a great skincare routine,” she said.

In addition to being disciplined about one’s skincare habits, Hailey also talked about the importance of a “consistent exercise routine” as “a lot of the times it’s less about even just body, it’s more about my mind”. She said that sticking to a workout routine helps keep her anxiety and stress in check, especially after undergoing a mini-stroke last year.

Recently, Hailey also joined the ongoing ‘nepo baby’ discourse by stepping out in a white tee with the words “nepo baby” written on its front. She styled the look with a black shoulder bag, blue jeans and black boots.

