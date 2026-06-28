Ameesha recalls getting tanned for ‘Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai’: Here are some beach skin care tips

The tunes of ‘Kaho na pyaar hai’ have made countless Indians smile, dance, and feel the magic of dreamy romance! But did you know they left actors Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan “kaale peele (tanned)”?

In a recent conversation with Mamaraazzi, the Gadar actor recalled the difficult conditions she and Roshan faced while shooting for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

“Hum log gaane ke start me ek dum gore the… gaane ke end mein ek dum kaale peele ho gaye kyunki you know 10 -12 hours in that hot sun (We were fair-skinned at the beginning of the shoot and turned yellow-black towards the end),” she said.

The actor added that constant exposure to the elements also took a toll on their skin.

“We had allergies because (the) island was full of mud, salt, and sand. It looks very fancy but haalat bahot bekar the (condition was very poor).”

While Patel’s experience dates back years, dermatologists say spending long hours on a beach can indeed trigger tanning, irritation, and allergic skin reactions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Why beaches can be tough on your skin

According to Dr Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, prolonged sun exposure is only one part of the problem. At beaches, the skin is constantly exposed to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, heat, humidity, salt water, sand, and wind. Together, these can damage the skin barrier, increase tanning, worsen dryness, and trigger irritation in some people. This is exactly what gave Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan the sunburn, rashes, redness, itching, pigmentation, or unusually dry skin.

How to avoid tanning, skin allergies at the beach

The dermatologist recommends the following tips to avoid turning “kaale peele” like Ameesha and Hrithik.

1) Use broad-spectrum sunscreen: To prevent sunburn, you need to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen. You should use a non-comedogenic sunscreen with 30 or higher SPF and apply it every two hours and after you sweat or swim. This will protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays from the sun.

2) Hydrate your skin: You need to drink water to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized from the inside out, and also use moisturizer to prevent dryness.

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3) Wear protective equipment: You should wear hats with brims, clothes that protect you from the sun, and sunglasses to reduce how much sun your skin gets directly.

4) Use a lip balm with SPF: You need to protect your lips from the sun when you’re at the beach because the skin on your lips is very thin and can get damaged easily. You should use a lip balm with SPF every time you go out in the sun.

The actor recalled how the island was full of mud, salt, and sand (Still from song Kaho Na Pyar Hai) The actor recalled how the island was full of mud, salt, and sand (Still from song Kaho Na Pyar Hai)

Also Read | Is Indian skin more susceptible to tanning? Experts weigh in

5) Beach skincare products: When you are choosing products for your skin to use at the beach, you should choose non-comedogenic ones, so that you do not clog your pores, especially when it is hot and humid. These products will protect your skin without making you more likely to get breakouts or blackheads.

6) Sun-protective skin care: Using products that have antioxidants like vitamin C or E can help protect your skin from damage caused by being in the sun for a time.

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7) Wash off sand and salt: You should take a shower as soon as you can after you get back from the beach to get rid of any salt, sand, and sunscreen that is on your skin.

8) Avoid peak sun hours: You should try not to be in the sun between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

9) Use soothing after-sun gel: After you have been in the sun, you should use a product that will help soothe your skin, like aloe vera or panthenol, to help get rid of any inflammation and help your skin heal.

In case you experience chronic sunburn, unusual moles, chronic irritation or dryness, hyperpigmentation, persistent rashes, or skin infections, it is recommended to visit a dermatologist.

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As Patel’s experience shows, a beach may look beautiful on camera, but spending 10 to 12 hours under the sun, surrounded by salt, sand, and humidity, can be far harsher on the skin than it appears, leaving you “kaale peele”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.