‘Bahut hi kam hoga aisa ki ladke ke pas gaadi ho aur wo usme na roya ho’: Gurmeet Choudhary on how boys often find safe space in their cars to be vulnerable

Psychiatrists say that a car is one of the few places where a person can be completely alone without being questioned.

Feb 22, 2026
carGurmeet Choudhary finds cars to be a comfort space (Image: Instagram/Gurmeet Choudhary)
For many people, a car is more than just a vehicle, but a safe, comfortable space where all the noise of daily life comes to a standstill. Actor Gurmeet Chaudhary recently spoke about this deeply personal connection, citing that cars often turn into emotional safe spaces, especially for men.

In an interview with The Auto Affairs, filmed while he was driving his Mercedes, Chaudhary opened up about his special relationship with his car. He said, “This space is very close to my heart. Here I get disconnected with the world”.

According to Dr Anitha Chandra, Consultant – Psychiatry at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, this sense of emotional safety is rooted in psychology. “A car is one of the few places where a person can be completely alone without being questioned. The closed space, familiarity, and control reduce fear of judgment, allowing emotions to surface,” the psychiatrist explains. Which is why, many people like Choudhary turn to their cars for solace.

car Gurmeet also recalled that when he buys a car, it feels like welcoming a new family member (Image: Instagram/autohangar)

Interestingly, for Choudhary, the car also doubles up as a moving—or parked—office. “I step out from my house, take coffee, keep it in my car, and turn it into an office,” he shared, adding that from important calls to reading scripts and follow-ups, much of his work happens inside the car. Choudhary further tells how he selects the location of this “office” depending on the view. If he likes it, the office is set there.

Dr Chandra says this privacy plays a crucial role in emotional release. “When emotions are suppressed during work or social interactions, they look for a safe outlet. A car provides uninterrupted solitude, making it easier to cry or decompress,” the psychiatrist tells indianexpress.com.

Interestingly, Choudhary doesn’t associate this escape with long drives and prefers to go around his house. “I take out my car, put on my headphones, grab a coffee, and then park the car somewhere for an hour or two,” he said. In that window of stillness, he finds unmatched focus. “The amount of work that I can do in this space, I can never achieve that in my home or some office,” he says.

‘A car is neutral and temporary’

“Home spaces are tied to roles, expectations, and responsibilities. A car is neutral and temporary — no one expects anything from you there. That distance allows emotional freedom,” says Dr Chandra, explaining the psychology behind this renewed productivity.

Also Read | Why you should avoid keeping air recirculation switched on for long when driving

Men’s special bonding with cars

The actor further added how he feels that the relationship is even special for males. “There would be hardly any males who haven’t cried in their cars”.

Commenting on this, Dr Chandra says, “Crying or releasing emotions in a car can be very therapeutic for many people. Crying helps the body release stress and emotional pressure that has built up over time.” A car provides privacy without interruption or judgment and letting emotions out in this way can make a person feel lighter, calmer, and more in control afterward.

However, she doesn’t agree with Choudhary’s genderisation of the emotion and stresses that this bond isn’t gender-specific. “Women experience the same emotional need for privacy and release. Men may speak about it more because social conditioning discourages emotional expression elsewhere. Emotional needs are human, not gender-based,” she says.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

