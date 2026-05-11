Gulmohar to Papaya: Five ‘Indian’ plants that actually came from abroad

Walk through any Indian neighbourhood, garden, or market, and you are likely to come across plants so familiar that they feel unquestionably native to the country. But many species now deeply integrated into Indian landscapes and cuisine were actually introduced from other parts of the world through trade routes, colonial influence, and botanical exchange.

Here are five plants many people assume are native to India, but actually originated abroad.

1. Chilli Pepper

It is difficult to imagine Indian cuisine without chillies today, but chilli peppers were not originally grown in India. They were brought from Central and South America by Portuguese traders in the 15th and 16th centuries. According to Britannica.com, “Chilli peppers are native to the Americas and are cultivated in warm climates around the world.”