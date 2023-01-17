Gul Panag pens note on road safety: ‘Airbags are designed to work with seats belts; they are not a substitute for them’

Gul Panag, who has often shared her road trip adventures on social media, has taken it upon herself to educate and create awareness about driver and passenger safety — her latest Instagram post is proof. For National Road Safety Week 2023, observed from January 11-17, the actor and model took to her social media to stress that “our safety” is “in our hands”.

“It’s National Road Safety Week. Our safety is in our hands. Literally. Seat belts, more importantly, rear seat belts. All of us wear seatbelts when in the front if only to silence the continuous warning chime! Rear seatbelts are seldom used,” she wrote, adding that seatbelts secure you in position, prevent you from being thrown out of the vehicle, and protect your brain and spine. “In fact, airbags are designed to work with seat belts. They are not a substitute for them,” Panag, 44, added.

She further noted that “Belted rear seat passengers are not only safer during a collision, but also contribute to the safety of passengers in the front row. Unbelted rear-seat passengers can cause grievous injury not just to themselves but also to those seated directly in front of them. Wearing seatbelts can reduce the risk of serious injury and fatalities.”

Dr Debraj Shome, senior cosmetic surgeon and director, The Esthetic Clinics said that India is a country where drivers only wear a seat belt to avoid a fine, rather than protection from injuries. “Many people buy cars with only two airbags and feel that it is an ‘=unnecessary expense to have any more airbags. Wearing a rear seat belt is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones while on the road. In the event of a collision, a rear seat belt will keep you from being ejected from the car and suffering serious injuries,” said Dr Shome told indianexpress.com.

Panag also spoke about the need to have a restful sleep before long drives to avoid driver fatigue-related accidents.

“Single drivers on long drives are prone to falling asleep during the circadian low, which occurs between midnight and 6am and late in the afternoon. Long monotonous drives add to driver fatigue. So, do take frequent breaks. Get a good night’s sleep if you’re planning a long trip,” Panag advised.

“Start driving when you’re fresh and alert. Don’t begin a trip late or at mid-night; basically at times you would usually sleep,” said Dr Manisha Arora, senior consultant, internal medicine at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

