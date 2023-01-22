scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Guinness alert: Meet the world’s oldest living person at 115 years

Morera who has three children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren got married in 1931

María Branyas MoreraMaría Branyas Morera is 115 years (Source: María Branyas Morera/Twitter)

María Branyas Morera (USA/Spain) is now confirmed to be the world’s oldest woman living and oldest person living, according to Guinness World Records, following the death of 118-year-old Lucile Randon from France.

Morera, born March 4, 1907 in San Francisco, California, returned to Spain and settled in Catalonia. Morera has called the region home ever since. She has resided in the same nursing home – Residència Santa María del Tura – for the past 22 years, mentioned the records site.

“She is in good health and continues to be surprised and grateful for the attention that this anniversary has generated,” the home said in a statement, as reported by the site. “To celebrate this very special event we will have a small celebration behind closed doors in the residence in the coming days,” it added.

Morera, who is active on Twitter, with the help of her daughter, attributes her longevity to “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people”.

“I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.”

Morera, who survived both World Wars, the Spanish Civil War, and the Spanish Flu pandemic, also fought off Covid-19 in 2020, merely weeks after celebrating her 113th birthday. She managed to make a full recovery within a few days, the site noted.

Morera, who has three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, got married in 1931.

On the first day of 2023, she tweeted: “Life is not eternal for anyone… At my age, a new year is a gift, a humble celebration, a new adventure, a beautiful journey, a moment of happiness. Let’s enjoy life together.”

