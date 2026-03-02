‘Growing up, my dad didn’t let me use the car’: Vivek Oberoi opens up about his business side, checking price tags, fitness rituals, and more

From the soft, romantic boy-next-door in Saathiya to the menacing Maya Dolas in Shootout at Lokhandwala, Vivek Oberoi has showcased a remarkable range on screen. But there’s another side to the actor that many may not know. Long before “lights, camera, action” became part of his life, Oberoi was already venturing into the world of business. In fact, his entrepreneurial journey began when he was just 10 years old.

Today, he oversees a diverse business portfolio spanning real estate, jewellery, spirits, and technology. And no, this isn’t a celebrity side hustle. For Oberoi, business is serious territory — the quiet engine that fuels his creative freedom in cinema.

His luxury real estate venture, BNW Developments, recently teamed up with Italian brand Tonino Lamborghini to launch the first-ever Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with a star-studded launch featuring celebrities like Rishab Shetty and Mouni Roy.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor-entrepreneur opens up about his everyday rituals, his relationship with money, and the values he grew up with.

From green juice mornings and family breakfasts to still checking price tags despite his success, he talks about the discipline behind the glamour, and the lessons that continue to shape both his boardroom and on-screen choices.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. Can you walk us through your morning routine? What’s the first thing you do?

Vivek Oberoi: The very first thing I do is drink a shot of green juice before drinking or eating anything else. It’s a great detox and gives me the time to find my centre before the world wakes up. I try to avoid caffeine early in the morning because the only real wake-up fuel I need is the ritual of breakfast with my wife and kids.

Q. With a packed schedule, how do you make time for wellbeing? Any non-negotiables?

Vivek Oberoi: I work out every single day. Sometimes I take my son along too; it’s a great way to bond while getting a solid session in.

Q. How do you unwind? Any rituals?

Vivek Oberoi: I’ve returned to the simple magic of physical books. In an age of endless scrolling and digital distractions, these quiet, analogue moments are my greatest luxury.

Q. What drew you to real estate when you were already a successful actor?

Vivek Oberoi: Acting is my passion, but business is the enabler. It has got me to a point where I can pursue my passion purely. Just like cinema, real estate is about long-term vision, timing, and creating something that truly lasts

Q. What’s one thing films and business have in common, and one thing that’s different?

Vivek Oberoi: I think films and business have their own uniqueness, but if I have to talk about one thing that is common, it is that you need a strong team to win in both realms.

Q. You’ve worn multiple hats. What’s next?

Vivek Oberoi: I’m looking forward to exciting, creative and business projects in both India and the UAE. Honestly, my hands are full, and I love it!

Q. How do you manage your finances? Spontaneous or a planner?

Vivek Oberoi: I look at wealth creation in three simple steps. First, you must be very clear about your source, your active income. Second comes savings. Once your basics are secure, the surplus income should be invested with a long-term perspective and purpose.

Q. Do you still check price tags or bargain?

Vivek Oberoi: Always. Growing up, my dad didn’t let me use the car, so I had to take the bus to college. He taught me that there’s a certain respect for money you never lose if you’ve worked hard for it. So yes, I check the tag, not because I have to, but because I want to know if the value matches the price.

Q. What’s one thing you happily spend on without guilt?

Vivek Oberoi: Memories. Whether it’s a trip with my parents or a special experience for my kids, I never look at the bill. Money is not eternal, but that one afternoon of pure joy with your family is an investment that pays dividends forever.

Q. What’s one thing about you that people are usually surprised to learn?

Vivek Oberoi: A lot of people get very surprised at my business acumen because it’s a common myth that creative people are not very business savvy. Very few people know that I’ve been a business guy since I was ten, selling perfumes door-to-door and maintaining a khata book.