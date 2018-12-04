Granny Mastanamma, the 107-year-old YouTuber, passes away

Andrakashari Mastanamma, the 107-year-old chef from Andhra Pradesh who became the internet sensation with her cooking style, has passed away. The oldest Youtuber is best known for breaking all prejudices with her cooking videos.

Hailing from Gudiwada in the Krishna district from Andhra Pradesh, Mastanamma shot to fame after her cooking videos on her Youtube channel Country Foods caught the imagination of the world.

On Monday, the channel posted a video of her last journey.

On her channel, she was often seen making local delicacies using easily available flavours of the state. For over 1,207,400 subscribers, Mastanamma cooked delicious egg dosas, fish fry to bamboo chicken biryani in the videos — all from scratch!

Her YouTube channel is managed by her great grandson, K Laxman, who fondly describes the food as ‘made by my grandma’.