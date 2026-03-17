Gopal Datt on dealing with setbacks, overcoming writer’s block, and experimenting in theatre: ‘When you are not getting commercial work, earning money…’

You have seen him on the small and big screens, working alongside actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, and Ayushmann Khurrana, but Gopal Datt often returns to the theatre to experiment with and explore new roles and ideas. Ask him why, and the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor says, “Theatre is completely an actor’s medium, and it gives you a lot.” This is perhaps why the artist is back with Aadyam Theatre’s supernatural thriller, Ankahi, in which he essays the role of Sandeepan Chauhan, about whom he refuses to divulge any details.

But during the interview, the poet and lyricist spoke about his journey, what his almost three-decade-long career has taught him, his love for the stage, his frequent bouts of writer’s block, and more. Read the edited excerpts below:

Q. You have been in the industry for nearly 30 years. How would you describe your journey?

Gopal Datt: It’s fun, that’s the answer! There are many ups and downs, but that’s part of every creative person’s life. I think it’s a fun journey. I met many interesting people, and I still get to work with them. I’m enjoying it!

Q. Despite being a part of Bollywood and the OTT worlds, you remain deeply connected and committed to theatre. What about the medium excites you, and how does Ankahi fulfil that creative need?

Gopal Datt: Theatre is completely an actor’s medium, and it gives you a lot. I mean, I always say theatre is like a lab where you can experiment with lots of ideas. That’s why I think every actor who has done theatre would love to do something new and exciting in every play. Ankahi, by Aadyam Theatre, is again an experimental experience, as it’s a supernatural thriller. And I think it’s happening for the first time in India, this genre and at this scale. So, it’s quite an exciting project for me.

Q. Tell us about your experience playing Sandeepan Chauhan in Ankahi. What drew you to this play?

Gopal Datt: It’s a unique play, and it’s totally different from the other kinds of plays I have done. It involves many technical details and new technologies to work with. Sandeepan Chauhan is a very interesting character. This is all I can say about it right now! Cannot say much at this point… You will have to come and watch Chauhan on stage!

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Q. You are well-known for your comic timing, but Ankahi with Aadyam Theatre is a different ballgame. Did this genre test you as an actor in any way?

Gopal Datt: I think as an actor, you always want to take challenges. You also want to test your boundaries. This play gives me the opportunity to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone, and I am trying. I hope people will like it.

Q. How challenging is it to portray fear, anxiety, and elements of horror live on stage in Ankahi?

Gopal Datt: It’s a well-written play. It’s easy for an actor when the text is well-written. And fear is actually an easier emotion to show; it’s not that complex.

Even in the Natya Shastra, there are techniques for expressing fear, and it’s not very difficult to do so. Emotions like guilt are very difficult to convey, but fear is comparatively easier to show. But having said that, in this play, it’s a bit complex. That’s what makes it challenging, and it’s also what makes it an interesting play to perform and watch. I cannot share many details about these. I might give away the fun before you watch the play!

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Q. As part of preparing for Ankahi, what has been the most challenging thing you’ve had to do?

Gopal Datt: The character of Sandeepan Chauhan is challenging to play. I will have to answer this with “lots of preparation”, but I will have to give away the plot if I have to answer this question.

Ankahi, directed by Vikranth Pawar, is the Hindi adaptation of Susan Hill’s horror story The Woman In Black. (PR handout) Ankahi, directed by Vikranth Pawar, is the Hindi adaptation of Susan Hill’s horror story The Woman In Black. (PR handout)

Q. Not just an actor, you are also a poet and lyricist. Tell us about the writer in you. Ever hit a writer’s block?

Gopal Datt: Yeah, every time. You see, whenever you do a commission project, you hit writer’s block. And then, as they say, the deadline is the biggest inspiration. If you have to give it tomorrow morning, you’ll get all the inspiration as you get closer to it, and then start writing!

So, yeah, it’s common. I mean, if you are a writer, you will hit writer’s block. And very often, it actually helps you. At least that is what I have experienced.

Q. Like all other professions, the world of entertainment also has its ups and downs. While everyone talks about the goods, how do you deal with the setbacks that come your way?

Gopal Datt: I deal with setbacks by doing theatre. As I said, the theatre is a great venue for the experiments. So when you are not getting commercial work, you are not earning money, or you are not getting good roles, you are getting typecast. That is when theatre helps you, giving you the space to experiment and explore new ideas.

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Q. Has your work, especially acting, whether in films, OTT, or theatre projects, ever taken a toll on your mental health (failed projects, low box office numbers, etc)? How do you ensure you strike a balance?

Gopal Datt: Hit or flop is not in your hands. It’s not you, you are not alone, especially if you’re doing a film or an OTT series, because you are a very small part of it. There is a team, a director, an editor, a writer, and many others involved. So it’s not in your hands, actually. In fact, in theatre I would say it’s 60 per cent in your hands, because at the end of the day you are on stage and people are watching you. In films and OTT, it’s different.

So do your work honestly and follow the director’s instructions. In my opinion, if the director is happy, the director is saying it’s good, it’s okay, then it’s okay. Because it’s a director’s medium, it’s not an actor’s medium.

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Q. The most important thing your profession has taught you.

Gopal Datt: Oh, how to deal with ups and downs, how to deal with financial insecurities, how to deal with, as you said, writer’s block, how to deal with the non-creative days of your life. Because it’s not necessary that you will be creative every day, you will be excellent every day. Someday you will be good, and someday you will feel worse. How should we deal with that? Actually, it’s a spiritual thing. Theatre teaches you about impermanence: if it’s not happening today, it’ll happen tomorrow or the day after. That nothing is permanent. This profession teaches you how to deal with that.

Q. If you could change one thing about your career, what would it be and why?

Gopal Datt: Nothing. I think everything has been and is fine. I’m enjoying every bit of it. I’m meeting interesting people. I’m working with interesting people, such as Vikranth [director of Ankahi]. When I met Vikranth, I felt this would be an interesting project. This field offers opportunities to meet very interesting people and visit many interesting places. And yeah, to perform. So I would change nothing.

The production will be staged at Kamani Auditorium on 28 and 29 March 2026, before travelling to cities.