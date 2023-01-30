As Google doodle celebrates bubble tea, know how you can make it at home

Google doodle, a special and temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures, is now celebrating the popular Taiwanese drink — bubble tea. The regular logo turned into an interactive game the previous day to mark the official announcement of bubble tea as a new emoji on January 29, 2020.

The doodle is designed by Sophie Diao and Celine You, and features Taiwan’s indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog as well as a crew of familiar Doodle characters.

Also known as boba tea and pearl milk tea, it is a popular Taiwanese drink that started as a local treat and gained tremendous love and recognition over the past few decades. “Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know it today was invented,” Google mentioned, adding that as a wave of Taiwanese immigrants brought this drink overseas, innovation on the original bubble tea continued.

It added, “Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavours, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more!”

As such, how about whipping up a yummy cup of bubble tea at home to satisfy your craving for this delicious drink? Here’s a recipe by Chef Neha Deepak Shah that can help you prepare the same in a jiffy!

Ingredients

*½ cup sabudana

*3 tbsp brown sugar

* ⅓ cup water

*2-3 tbsp raw jaggery

*2 cups milk

*2 tsp tea leaves

*Sugar to taste

To garnish and serve

*Prepared caramel

*Lots of ice

Method

*Wash the sabudana pearls and soak them in water for at least 4 to 5 hours.

*Strain the sabudana pearls and add them to boiling water.

*Boil them till they are soft and start turning translucent.

*Now, transfer them to ice-cold water.

*Strain them after 10 minutes.

*In a pan, take brown sugar and caramelise it. Add water to it. To make it dark, add some raw jaggery to it.

*Now, transfer the sabudana pearls to this pan and let it cook till it is soft.

*In a pan, add milk, tea leaves, and sugar. Let this cook on a low flame.

*Strain this tea and let it cool down.

*Take a glass, pour some caramel, bubble tea pearls, lots of ice, and some tea.

Your homemade bubble tea is ready!

