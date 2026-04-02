Good Friday 2026 Date: History, significance, meaning — all you need to know

Good Friday 2026 Date: Good Friday is a solemn Christian holiday observed on the Friday preceding Easter. An event central to the Christian belief that Jesus is the Son of God, it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In 2026, Good Friday falls on April 3.

Since the date is determined by the lunar calendar in relation to the Spring Equinox, it changes annually. For Christians worldwide, the day is marked by prayer, fasting, and profound reflection.

From the Archives: Why Good Friday is observed, and why its date changes every year

Good Friday History:

The history of Good Friday begins in the first century in Roman-occupied Judea. According to the Gospels, Jesus was arrested, tried, and sentenced to death by the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. The crucifixion took place at a site called Calvary (or Golgotha). For the earliest Christians, this wasn’t a “holiday” but a day of intense mourning and fasting that marked the ultimate sacrifice.