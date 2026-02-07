From ‘girl math’ to ‘doomscrolling’, Rani Mukerji decodes Gen Z slang

People born between 1997 and 2012 are part of ‘generation Z’ or Gen Z. They come just after millennials, born between 1981 and 1996.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 06:00 PM IST
rani mukerji tries gen z lingoRani Mukerji tries gen z lingo. (Source: Instagram/@ranimukherji_)
Make us preferred source on Google

Before the release of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji interacted with students at her former college. During the conversation, she decoded Gen Z slang, and honestly, she nailed it. When asked what main character energy means, she answered with lead, spill the tea as sharing gossip, and doomscrolling, she said what “scrolling on the phone for no rhyme or reason”, and girl math, she answered with “things only girls know”.

Moving on to some Bengali words during the interaction with India Today, she answered “heavy lagche” as “looking really, really good, “dhur baba” as “hatt,” and “scene achhe” as “it looks like it’s going to be interesting.”

Must know Gen Z lingo

People born between 1997 and 2012 are part of ‘generation Z’ or Gen Z. They come just after millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. Here’s a list of the top six words from the Gen Z lingo you absolutely need to know right now.

Delulu: Short for delusional, often used playfully when someone has unrealistic expectations or fantasies. “Thinking he’ll text first? Delulu.”

Iykyk: Short for “If you know, you know.” Used for inside jokes or niche references. “Best spot for fries, iykyk.”

Situationship: A relationship that’s more than friendship but not officially defined, the modern in between. “It’s complicated… we’re in a situationship.”

Rizz: Meaning charm or charisma, especially when impressing or flirting with someone. “He’s got serious rizz.”

Story continues below this ad
gen z lingo Gen Z are born between 1997 and 2012. (Source: Freepik)

Slay: Used when someone excels, looks amazing, or does something flawlessly. “That outfit? Slay.”

Many other colloquial terms or slang have also been incorporated into the Urban Dictionary. Here are some of them:

-Chef’s kiss: Originating from a traditional Italian gesture which indicates a kiss with a sense of excellence, formally defined as “A movement in which you put your fingers and thumb together, kiss them, then pull your hand away from your lips as a way of showing that you think that something or someone is perfect or excellent”.

-Face journey: Defined as “A series of expressions that appear on someone’s face showing different emotions that they are experiencing as a reaction to something”.

-IYKYK: An abbreviation for “if you know you know”.

Story continues below this ad

-This baby: Defined as “Something such as a device, vehicle, or product, especially one that you approve of or find impressive in some way”.

ALSO READ | Gen Z slang terms are part of the newest additions to the Cambridge Dictionary (can you guess their meanings?)

Even terms popularised by gaming and science fiction have made their way into the dictionary. These are:

-Speedrun: Defined as “completing a game or level quickly”.

-Side quest: Defined as “an ancillary activity within a game”.

-Go over to the dark side: A reference to the fictional supervillains in the “Star Wars” franchise, it is defined as “To start to behave in a way that is evil or harmful”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Mini Mathur believes 'your body is in good shape' if you can do this mobility challenge easily
mini mathur throws mobility challenge
'Has risen nearly 30%': Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s
pancreatic cancer
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Navya shares her top 3 reads
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Surprising facts about Charles Dickens you might not know about
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf holds nerve as Pakistan survive Netherlands scare by 3 Wickets in tournament opener
Faheem
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balance
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement