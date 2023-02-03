‘I’m terrified of facials’: Gigi Hadid opens up about her diet, skincare, fashion, and more

American model and television personality, Gigi Hadid has won several hearts with her impeccable demeanour on the ramp, making her one of the most celebrated supermodels worldwide. As glamorous as Gigi‘s life looks on the outside, the 27-year-old’s day-to-day schedule revolves around her 2-year-old daughter Khai. In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, she gave everyone a rare peek into her everyday affairs.

Gigi said that Khai serves as her human alarm clock. “Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up. I have a very mom morning routine,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Her breakfast, too, revolves around her daughter. “I eat whatever Khai’s having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day. For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool pancake pan—each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes. It’s really fun.”

She further revealed one kitchen product she just can’t do without. “A good set of knives is so important. I bought this one for myself during the pandemic. It’s from Cangshan,” Gigi said.

While the supermodel’s glamorous avatar never ceases to amaze us, she admits that she’s no “skincare guru”. “I’m terrified of facials. I’ve had one in my life, before the last Met Ball, because I went to someone who works on my sister and one of my best friends, and I really trust them. But I just like to keep it simple,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

What about fitness? That includes running around her little one. “We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving,” Gigi added.

She admitted that her style choices, too, are “pretty simple”. “When I’m in Pennsylvania at my farmhouse, every day is sweatpants and a thermal shirt layered with a Guest in Residence sweater and cashmere socks. In New York, if it’s a park day, I layer up: leggings under denim or sweats and then a thermal shirt or a sweater and my dad’s vintage coat that I pretty much wear every day with a baseball cap,” the model said further.

In the interview, Gigi opened up about her most prized possession. “I wear the necklace my grandma left to me every day. I wear it so much I can’t feel it on my neck. Multiple times a week, I touch my neck to make sure it’s still there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

With multiple work commitments flooding her schedule, she stays organised by handwriting her to-do list. “If I’m good at something, it’s organisation, scheduling and making sure that all of my different projects are getting time. That also helps me give a lot of time to Khai. [My schedule] is so janky. It can be like Khai’s craft paper. This month it’s [on] a yellow piece of paper. And it’s literally a square calendar with six lines to make seven days. I take a picture on my phone, and I edit through the month then I’ll do all the edits and rewrite it the next month,” she said.

Amidst all this, she pays special attention to self-care and relaxation, too. “I try when I have time to go to the chiropractor and get recalibrated. Doing the job that I do, it can be very physical. Oh, I guess a New Year’s resolution is I’ll try to treat myself to a massage a little more,” Gigi concluded by saying.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!