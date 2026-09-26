From ghosting to situationships: Why Gen Z keeps naming relationships

Every generation has looked for language to make sense of relationships. And so has Gen Z. From breadcrumbing to situationship to orbiting and more… the only thing that seems to have changed is the speed and volume. A young person today encounters a new term for a feeling or a behaviour almost every week, and each one arrives with a neat definition, a relatable video and thousands of people nodding along. But why name it?

Psychologists say that naming something makes it feel understood, and feeling understood is a basic human need. So, the appetite for these terms isn’t a flaw in this generation. Instead, it is a generation trying to find words for experiences that older generations often went through in silence.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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Is Gen Z confused about their relationship status?

Behind every relationship term are two human beings, with their own expectations, vulnerabilities and the need to feel understood. Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Sr. Consultant, Clinical Psychology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “In my clinical experience, I have noticed that young people are not necessarily more confused about relationships than earlier generations. They simply have a much larger vocabulary to describe that confusion.”

Ghosting, situationships, breadcrumbing, orbiting and soft launching have emerged because relationships today often exist outside traditional definitions.

“Giving an experience a name can provide a sense of clarity and validation. It helps a young person say, ‘This is what I am experiencing,’ instead of questioning whether their feelings are valid,” she adds.

Psychologists further explain why, at times, a name or a label is required.

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Supriyo Roy, lead of the clinical team at the India Autism Centre, says, “Putting a label on something confusing can provide a sense of clarity and validation. It helps people communicate what they’re experiencing and feel less alone. At the same time, constantly creating new terminology can also reflect how fluid and uncertain dating has become, particularly when expectations around commitment, intimacy and exclusivity are less clearly defined.”

Gen Z has developed a growing vocabulary to describe the complexities and ambiguities of modern dating. (Image Source: Unsplash) Gen Z has developed a growing vocabulary to describe the complexities and ambiguities of modern dating. (Image Source: Unsplash)

‘Sometimes the label becomes more important than the relationship itself’

The psychological shift happening here is really interesting. As Dr Munia says, sometimes the label becomes more important than the relationship itself.

“I have seen people spend a considerable amount of time and energy trying to identify what their relationship is called, while avoiding the more uncomfortable questions: What do I actually want? What are my boundaries? Is this relationship emotionally fulfilling? And have I communicated that clearly?” she says.

A label like ghosting, breadcrumbing or love bombing can be useful shorthand; however, Dr Rishi Malik, Consultant Psychiatrist, The Full Circle says, “it can also close a conversation that should have stayed open. Once something has a name, it feels explained, and once it feels explained, it can feel excused.”

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‘A label can describe a dynamic; it cannot resolve it’

Healthy relationships are not defined by how accurately we can label them. Dr Munia says, “A label can describe a dynamic; it cannot resolve it.”

If anything, our vocabulary around relationships will probably become even more nuanced as young people navigate increasingly fluid forms of connection. That, Dr Munia says, isn’t necessarily unhealthy. “The concern begins when terminology becomes a substitute for emotional conversations,” she adds.

Pros and cons of constant labelling (AI-generated infographic) Pros and cons of constant labelling (AI-generated infographic)

However, Dr Rishi says, “If a term helps someone recognise a pattern, take responsibility, set a boundary or seek help, it is doing its job. If it is being used to avoid a difficult conversation, to excuse hurting someone, or to walk away from accountability, it has become a shield rather than a tool.”

The question he encourages young people to ask is simple. ‘Does this word help me understand the other person and myself better, or does it just help me feel right?’

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“A term that only ever makes you feel right is worth being suspicious of. And if a situation genuinely feels like more than a label can hold, that is the moment to talk to a professional,” Dr Rishi adds.

Relationships do not improve because we have the correct name for what went wrong. They improve when we are willing to sit with the discomfort of what went wrong and talk about it, ideally with the person it involves.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.