Ghazal Alagh on the most important financial lesson she learnt from her mother: ‘Meri class mein sab friends ke paas badi gaadi hai’

Entrepreneur Ghazal Alagh recently shared her “first important financial lessons” which she learnt from her mother when she was in her teens. “We were rebuilding our financials. I was in grade nine. I came home and told my mother, ‘meri class me mere sab friends ke paas badi gaadi hai…toh hum kyu choti gaadi me jaate hai?‘ (My schoolmates have big cars, why do we use a small one?) She said a very simple thing, ‘gaadi ka kaam aapko point A se point B lekar jaana hai. Woh toh hamari gaadi bhi karti hai…aapko yeh pata hona chahiye ki aapke parents filhal yehi afford kar sakte hai (the point of a car is to take you from point A to point B…even our car does that…you should know that your parents can afford only this car at this time)…” she told Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast.

She added, “This incident gave me the first important lesson on having your own money, to be able to make your own decisions.”

Rhea remarked, “This is important. Should be taught in schools”.

One of the most valuable financial lessons doesn’t come from a boardroom or a balance sheet, but from watching how money is treated at home. “It shows up in simple ways, like consistently setting aside whatever could be saved, even if the amount seems small. There is a quiet discipline to it. Every expense has intent, every saving has a purpose, and there is a clear understanding that money, before it grows, must first be respected,” said Mohit Jain, co-founder, Finfinity.

What stayed with me was not the act of saving itself, but the mindset behind it. There was no obsession with how much was earned, only a consistent focus on how wisely it was used. That distinction becomes far more important as you grow, especially in a world that often equates higher income with better financial health.

Are you saving? (Photo: Pixabay) Are you saving? (Photo: Pixabay)

In Mohit Jain’s view, the biggest misconception about investing is that it begins with capital. “It does not. It begins with behaviour. The ability to delay gratification, to avoid unnecessary expenses, and to stay consistent even when the amounts seem small, these are the traits that ultimately determine long-term outcomes,” said Jain.

Over time, it’s not income alone that determines financial success; it’s discipline. “Someone who builds the habit of managing Rs 10,000 well is far more likely to manage Rs 10 lakh effectively than someone who never developed that foundation. Investing, at its core, is simply an extension of that discipline,” said Jain.

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Before thinking about returns, asset classes, or market timing, it is important to build a system where saving is non-negotiable and spending is intentional. Only then does investing become meaningful and sustainable. “Over time, markets will fluctuate, strategies will evolve, and opportunities will come and go. But the underlying principle remains unchanged; wealth is not created by chasing returns, but by consistently making responsible financial decisions long before those returns begin to show,” said Jain.

Hardeep Singh, founder of Capital Financial Distributors, also noted that parents should instil accountability (track expenses), save (stash 20%-30% of income first), and self-trust (make decisions without panic). “These are gifts richer than any inheritance—pure wealth consciousness. True stability isn’t your income; it’s what you handle calmly. Earnings drop? Get resourceful, like side-hustling or cutting non-essentials. Markets tumble? Avoid noise. Lean on patience and a 6-month emergency fund. Recheck your expenses. Defer major expenditure,” aid Singh.

Practical Takeaways

Singh listed the following:

Build an emergency fund: Aim for 3-6 months of expenses in a liquid account to weather job loss or market dips.

Track and categorise spending: Use a simple app or notebook for 30 days—spot leaks like daily coffee runs adding up to ₹10,000/month.

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Save first, spend later: Automate 20%-30% of your income into savings or investments before bills hit.

Pause before big buys: Wait 2-3 days and ask: “Do I need this, or does it serve my long-term goals?”

Review quarterly: Check your net worth, adjust habits, and celebrate progress to build self-trust.

Cultivate perspective: When setbacks hit, journal one lesson learned—turns losses into growth. Happy investing.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.