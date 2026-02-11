Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh reveal they started living together only after marriage: ‘…even when we were on holiday’

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, who have been married for over 14 years and were in a relationship for a decade, candidly shared that they had never lived together before marriage, so everything was new when they eventually tied the knot. “I think growing together was the most important part for us. We were constantly in each other’s lives so as to know exactly what was happening. That kept us together. When you are happy and content with what you have, then you want to be in that constant state for a very long time. For 10 years, we were together. But when we got married, it was the first time we stayed together,” the 47-year-old told former tennis player Sania Mirza on her podcast.

He continued, “It wasn’t like in those 10 years, we were living together. We had gone for holidays but we had never stayed together. We were always with friends. We always stayed in separate rooms, even when we were on holiday. Even when we were shooting, we had separate rooms.”

Genelia, 38, added, “We only got together when we got married. That was a time when it was a new life.”

What stands out in this reflection is not the idea of not living together before marriage, but the deeper emotional architecture behind it. “The emphasis is on growing together without collapsing boundaries, on knowing each other deeply without consuming each other’s space too early. In a time where proximity is often mistaken for intimacy, this perspective offers an important psychological counterpoint,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

Growing together does not automatically require sharing a physical space. “Emotional presence, continuity, and consistency matter far more. Being “constantly in each other’s lives” does not mean constant access. It means emotional availability, awareness of each other’s inner world, and a steady sense of companionship without overexposure. This kind of connection builds emotional safety before physical merging happens,” shared Delnna.

What often gets overlooked in modern relationships is the developmental phase of a bond. “Relationships, like people, evolve in stages. When couples rush into living together, they sometimes skip the individual consolidation stage. They move straight into shared routines without having fully formed their individual rhythms, coping styles, and emotional self-regulation. That can later show up as friction, loss of desire, or resentment.”

When two people choose restraint despite opportunity, it often indicates clarity rather than fear. “It says, I am content with what we have, and I am not rushing to consume it. Contentment creates longevity. Scarcity creates anxiety. This distinction is crucial,” said Delnna.

For couples navigating modern relationship pressures, a few grounded reflections help:

*Take time to build emotional fluency before logistical merging

*Do not confuse access with intimacy

*Respect individuality as a relationship asset, not a threat

*Allow milestones to feel like milestones, not mere formalities

*Understand that togetherness grows best when space is honoured