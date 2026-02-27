‘It pays my bills, but it doesn’t feel like me’: Why India’s Gen Z hates the 9-to-5 but refuses to quit

Prachi Kumari was 21 when she walked into her first corporate job, certain she had made the right call. At 24, she’s not very sure. The deadlines haven’t stopped, the inbox never empties, and somewhere between the performance reviews and the appraisal cycles, she finds herself asking a lot of questions about her position in life.

She’s not alone. Across India, a generation of young professionals continues to show up at the same offices they critique on social media. They post about burnout, swap memes about toxic workplaces, and dream aloud about freelancing, passion projects, and ‘escaping the matrix’. Yet most of them haven’t left.

This isn’t hypocrisy. It highlights a generation that is caught between the life they want and the financial ground they can’t afford to lose beneath their feet.

A safety net they can’t let go of

Ask any Gen Z professional what they think of the 9-to-5, and you’ll get a similar answer: it’s complicated.

Sristhi Jain, 23, tells indianexpress.com, “I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with the traditional 9-to-5 model. On one hand, I genuinely see it as a strong safety net, especially for our generation. We’re ambitious, experimental, and often drawn toward unconventional paths. Having a steady 9-to-5 provides financial stability, structure, and a sense of security that allows us to explore those non-conservative dreams without constantly worrying about survival.”

But in the same breath, she acknowledges the friction, stating, “The fixed hours, rigid structure, and mental bandwidth it demands can slowly chip away at the energy and freedom we need to pursue what truly excites us.”

It’s a tension that Nehal, 25, recognises viscerally. She values the predictability of “knowing these are the hours meant for work helps me organise my day and my energy,” but it rarely stays within those hours. Commutes stretch the day. Deadlines spill into evenings. The clean boundary between work and life that Gen Z craves rarely materialises.

What keeps them close to the model, even so, is a single word: certainty. As Nehal says, “There’s psychological safety in knowing what your month roughly looks like and that compensation will follow.”

From a financial standpoint, this instinct is entirely rational. Snehasish Das, a quantitative finance expert and financial advisor at Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management, explains why the salaried job retains its gravitational pull even in an era of gig work and creator economies. He says, “A salaried job still provides predictability, which is the foundation of financial planning. Fixed monthly income, employer-backed benefits such as provident fund contributions, insurance coverage, and easier access to credit products like home or personal loans create a structured safety net.”

For first-generation wealth builders, the stakes feel even higher. The risk of financial instability isn’t abstract. It’s the end of independence.

The cost of staying

If the financial case for staying is clear, the psychological cost is subtler and accumulates slowly. Dr Munia Bhattacharya, senior consultant in clinical psychology at Marengo Asia Hospital, Gurugram, has watched this pattern emerge with increasing clarity in her practice. “Clients often report numbness, irritability, low energy, and a sense of being trapped. Over time, the job becomes a survival mechanism rather than a source of purpose, which creates quiet resentment and emotional withdrawal,” she says.

Dr Bhattacharya puts a clinical name to the internal split many young workers feel without quite being able to articulate it: cognitive dissonance. A daily tug-of-war, she says, between “this pays my bills” and “this doesn’t feel like me”. Many Gen Z individuals, she observes, function well on the outside while feeling internally disengaged, “as if they are living someone else’s life”.

Aishi Chatterjee, a PR executive in her early 20s, describes it. “The mental cost isn’t always visible burnout; it’s often a quieter sense of restlessness, creative stagnation, or feeling like life is on pause,” she notes.

For Jain, the conflict manifests as a values gap between who she is and what corporate life demands of her. “I’m someone who thrives on curiosity, creativity, and trying new things, but corporate structures don’t always allow the freedom to choose work that truly aligns with what excites me. Often, I find myself completing tasks without my heart fully in them. That disconnect can feel draining,” she explains.

Dr Bhattacharya warns that the danger is not immediate collapse but slow erosion “of confidence, curiosity, and self-trust” as motivation shifts from internal drive to external compulsion: salary, fear, validation. Over time, she says, identity itself begins to blur. People stop asking what they want and start asking what is expected of them.

The anxiety of imagining otherwise

Almost every Gen Z professional interviewed had considered leaving corporate life. None had done it. The reasons illuminate just how layered the decision really is.

For Jain, it comes down to readiness. For her, what holds her back are very real practical concerns. “The volatility of the market is a big one—stepping away from a stable corporate role means stepping into uncertainty, and that can be daunting.”

Nehal spent months questioning herself before even entertaining the idea seriously. “What held me back was security, the predictability of income, the comfort of knowing what comes next, and the very real anxiety of stepping into an uncertain job market.” But she also identifies a social dimension that’s rarely discussed openly: “Being attached to a known organisation protects you from questions. Leaving means explaining yourself.”

That fear of scrutiny from family, from peers, from society is something Dr Bhattacharya identifies as central to Gen Z’s career paralysis. “Gen Z grew up watching layoffs, economic shocks, and social media highlight both extreme success and failure. This creates a constant background anxiety: ‘What if I fall behind?’ Social comparison intensifies this—seeing peers succeed online makes even a stable job feel inadequate.” The result, she says, is that decisions are often driven more by fear of loss than excitement for growth.

Das, the finance expert, mentions what a responsible exit actually requires. He explains, “At minimum, individuals should maintain an emergency fund covering six to 12 months of expenses, independent health insurance, and a disciplined investment plan that continues regardless of income variability. Without these safeguards, career flexibility can quickly turn into financial stress.”

The internalised pressure

The pressure to choose stability over experimentation doesn’t always come with a face. Often, it’s been so thoroughly internalised that it speaks in one’s own voice.

Nehal informs, “In many Indian families, stability is seen as a responsibility. A formal job becomes proof that you’re doing life ‘correctly’. Even when no one directly questions you, you anticipate the questions.” That anticipation, she says, shapes decisions in ways that are difficult to separate from personal choice. “You start negotiating with yourself: maybe wait a little longer, maybe this is practical, maybe wanting something different is deviating from the norm.”

Jain, however, pushes back on the idea that external pressure remains the dominant force for her generation. Social media and greater exposure, she argues, have shifted the calculus: families are more aware that non-traditional careers can be viable. For her, the pressure is mostly internal, which she describes as “a quiet negotiation: Should I choose what feels secure, or should I take a leap toward something that excites me more?”

Redefining what success looks like

For Jain, the definition has moved inward. Earlier, success may have seemed more external, involving a better position, salary, and recognition. Now, it feels more internal. “It’s about having something I can rely on financially and personally. It’s about growing through the process, building real skills, and gaining the confidence to consistently deliver work that reflects my true potential,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Prachi echoes this, “Earlier, career success meant a good job title, steady salary, and external validation. Now, it means something deeper—doing work that pays well and feels aligned with who I am.”

Das observes the same transformation from a financial lens. He observes that Gen Z still values security, but associates success less with home ownership and retirement milestones, and more with flexibility, time autonomy, meaningful work, and mental well-being. “Financial independence is viewed less as retiring early and more as having the freedom to make career and life decisions without being constrained by money,” he states.

Renegotiating the terms

Chatterjee articulates the middle ground her generation is occupying: “Many Gen Z professionals are staying in salaried roles while slowly redefining success. Stability still feels non-negotiable, but blind loyalty to work no longer does.”

Dr Bhattacharya offers a framework for managing the tension rather than resolving it. The key, she says, is integration, not escape. “Psychologists often suggest separating ‘job’ from ‘identity’. A job can fund life while meaning is built through side projects, learning, boundaries, or creative outlets.” Naming the compromise consciously, rather than feeling silently trapped in it, makes an enormous psychological difference.

Das advocates a hybrid financial approach: building secondary income streams while still employed, keeping fixed expenses low, automating investments, and avoiding the trap of scaling lifestyle to match income spikes—all of which preserve optionality without demanding an immediate leap.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.