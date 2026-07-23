Geetika Vidya Ohlyan on her morning rituals, diet, and working with Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan admits she did not anticipate that Satluj would create a “stir.” Ohlyan, who plays Paramjit Kaur Khalra, a human rights activist and the widow of slain activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, in the film, admits that the controversy surrounding the film has saddened her “about the state of affairs in our country,” but it has not surprised her.

When asked whether Satluj could prove to be a turning point in her career, the actor certainly “wishes” it to be.

Although Satluj has brought her back into the spotlight, Ohlyan has quietly built an impressive body of work over the past eight years with projects such as Soni, Unpaused, School of Lies, and more. Given how much is already known about her work, we turned the conversation to the person behind the performances.

In an email interview, Ohlyan discussed why she relies on an analogue alarm clock rather than her phone, shared insights into her wellness routine as a certified yoga instructor, explained why she focuses on balancing her meals rather than weighing portions, and reflected on preparing for Satluj. And, of course, we couldn’t resist asking about her experience working alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Here’s the edited interview:

Q. From Soni to Satluj, how would you describe your journey?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: Soni was the fifth feature film I watched in my lifetime, that too on the big screen in Venice in 2018. From there, to watching thousands of people watch Satluj screened in gurdwaras in Jammu and Punjab, there is a magical and blessed aspect to my journey that I am always aware of.

My father, Surender Kumar Singh, was an actor. He left this plane when I was one year old, with many unfulfilled dreams. I believe it is his journey that I am destined to carry forward, and hence the roles I get despite having no ‘connections’ in the film fraternity. Having said that, I have had material hardships and periods of waiting for work, but that is part of an actor’s life, and my family’s support keeps me going.

Q. During this period, have you consciously stayed away from the glamorous and commercial side of the industry? Why?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: I have no aversion to the glamour or the commercial side of the filmmaking space. My journey has organically taken a certain shape, which makes it look like I have chosen certain parts, but the truth is, these parts have chosen me, not the other way round.

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Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Diljit Dosanjh on the Satluj set. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao) Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Diljit Dosanjh on the Satluj set. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao)

Q. In these 8 years, you have also essayed many strong characters on screen. But would it be correct to say that Satluj has been a turning point in your career?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: It has only been a week since the movie reached the audience. It is too early to say it has been a turning point. That said, I wish it were a turning point.

Q. But has this career turn come as you expected, aligning with how you perceived the audience and critics would receive the movie?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: I had no idea the movie would create the kind of stir it has. It is receiving immense love and viewership. I have received love and appreciation from film seniors like Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali, Deepti Naval, and Goldy Behl, as well as from audiences across Australia, Canada, and India.

The ban and resultant screenings have turned the release into a quasi-movement, which was unexpected. Criticism has been pouring in for the movie, and all I have is amazement and gratitude.

Q. What went on behind the scenes when preparing to become Paramjit Kaur Khalra? Take us through the process.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: Heartbreak, sorrow, Punjabi language lessons, Sufi kalaams by Abida Parveen ji, visits to gurdwaras, surrender to the Almighty, Yoga Yama, niyam, asanas, pranayama, Pratyahar, Dharana, Dhyana, and a balanced vegetarian diet went into preparing to play Bibi Paramjeet’s part.

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Reading and rereading the script was a given for months.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Diljit Dosanjh on the Satluj set. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao) Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Diljit Dosanjh on the Satluj set. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao)

Q. You also have strong experience in theatre. How have those years spent on stage helped you hone your skills in front of the camera?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: It is my training in theatre at Kirorimal Mal College, under the guidance of Keval Arora, that equips me to carve out characters from scripts I find on paper. After college, I worked at Kingdom of Dreams and performed more than 300 shows for Zangoora, India’s first Bollywood musical drama. The consistency and sincerity that I learnt there with Shena Gamat and Dilip Shankar also help me stay centred.

Q. Geetika, while much is known about your work, we would like to know more about you. How do you like to begin your mornings, and what does a non-working day look like?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: Thank you for that question. I use an analogue alarm clock so I don’t reach for my phone, as doomscrolling in the morning is a threat to my sanity. I like to begin my mornings by looking at my palms, chanting mantras, and doing little movements and stretches in bed, followed by silence. I salute the Earth by touching it with my palms before touching it with my feet.

The first thing that I consume is wheatgrass powder mixed with warm water, and the first thing that I hear is morning ragas by Pandit Bhajan Sopori ji or music by Ustad Shujat Ali Khan ji with my morning tea.

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Texting my family, bathing, journaling, and then I start my day by making a to-do list, doing required reading – scripts or ongoing books.

Then comes an hour or two of workout – yogic asanas, pranayama, or physical exercise with a coach and gym machines.

Food. Rest. More reading, meetings, going out, social obligations, coming back, warm water bath, meditation, some yogic practices, dinner winding down, some TV or reading, followed by sleep rituals and finally sleep.

Q. Do you work out regularly? If yes, what does your daily gym or at-home routine entail?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: Yes, I do. At the gym, I give all the responsibility to my trainer and focus on muscle building to support my bone structure. At home, I practice yoga asana and pranayama on my own, and I am a certified Yoga trainer myself. I also often attempt to meditate and integrate yoga nidra with the Alexander technique that I learnt at the Berlin acting studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetika Vidya (@geetikavidya)

Q. Are you someone who sticks to a strict diet and weighs their portions?

Ohlyan: No, I eat everything vegetarian and do not weigh my portions. I look at my plate and balance raw, cooked, and probiotic liquids. I do keep a balance of protein in my diet and try to remember to drink enough water.

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Q. Has the controversy around Satluj affected you at a personal level, too? In a similar vein, how do you ensure you take care of your mental health?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: The controversy around Satluj has not surprised me. It has saddened me further about the state of affairs in our country. A democracy cannot afford to become indifferent to questions of accountability, and that’s what has been happening for some time now. Our film is just another example of silencing dissent.

Q. How was it working alongside Diljit Dosanjh? How would you describe him as a co-star?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: It was a spiritual experience acting alongside the global heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, who, on the set, was a reverent, innocent, humble, and hardworking man, giving his all to the responsibility he had chosen to take.

With him, I had a connection of silence and respect. We were not playing characters. We had the responsibility of sharing the story of a martyr and his family, and he carried that weight with utmost grace. We rarely spoke and never needed to; such was the power of respectful silences and the gravity of the scenes we had. Apart from the dialogues, I remember hearing a constant chant of Om from him, which was a source of peace and calm.

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan with Satluj director Honey Trehan. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao) Geetika Vidya Ohlyan with Satluj director Honey Trehan. (Photo: Parnil Vishwasrao)

Q. What is one memory from the shooting days that has stayed with you?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: There is a scene in the movie where, after the abduction, Bibi is sleeping with the kids, and for the first time, we see her break down. On that day, I cried uncontrollably on set after the take was over, and within seconds, there was loud thunder outside. I felt as if my heart had broken, and the clouds echoed the same. It rained all night. It was cathartic.

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Q. What was your biggest learning from the Satluj experience?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: To be without fear (nirbhaya), without animosity (nirvair) and to keep the spirits high in adverse circumstances (Chardi Kala) have been my biggest learnings from the Satluj experience.

Q. What’s next?

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan: Neeraj Yadav’s Hawaii Fire with Jaideep Ahlawat, Manu Rishi Chadda, and Anu Kapoor, set in Haryana; Gaurav Madaan’s Nimoli with Prakash Jha, Ishwak Singh, and Ayushi Sharma, set in the mountains of Uttarakhand; and a musical surprise for the people of Punjab and Haryana.