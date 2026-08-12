Gauri Pradhan shares her mantra for glowing skin at 48

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Responding to questions from her fans and followers, actor Gauri Pradhan, 48, recently shared her mantra for glowing skin. “I just eat well. I exercise regularly. I do face yoga. These three tips,” she said on her YouTube channel, Gauri Hiten and Company.
During the conversation, she also revealed that it’s been three years since she left sugar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Affirming that healthy skin is often a reflection of how well you feel overall, Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “A balanced diet provides important nutrients that support collagen production and help protect the skin from damage. Regular exercise improves blood flow, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin. Together, these habits lead to healthier, more radiant skin over time.”
Stressing that what we eat affects how our skin looks and works, Dr Nakhawa, said that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and good proteins offers vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help keep the skin barrier strong and support healing. “In contrast, too many processed foods, sugary drinks, and an unhealthy diet can cause inflammation and speed up skin ageing for some people,” she told indianexpress.com.
Exercise helps the skin in several ways. Dr Nakhawa noted that physical activity increases blood flow, which nourishes skin cells and aids their natural renewal process. “Regular exercise may also help lower stress levels, and reduced stress often leads to fewer skin issues and a healthier complexion.”
Face yoga has become popular because it emphasises facial movements and relaxation. Dr Nakhawa said that while there isn’t much scientific proof that it can dramatically change the skin or reverse ageing, it may help increase facial awareness, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation. “The glow that comes with face yoga usually stems from an overall healthy lifestyle rather than the exercises alone,” added Dr Nakhawa.
Dr Nakhawa clarified that there is no magic trick or one product that guarantees glowing skin.
“Healthy skin typically results from consistent habits like eating a balanced diet, staying active, getting enough sleep, managing stress, drinking enough water, and following a simple skincare routine that suits your skin type. When these habits become part of daily life, your skin often reflects that overall health.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.