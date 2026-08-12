Gauri Pradhan shares her mantra for glowing skin at 48

Responding to questions from her fans and followers, actor Gauri Pradhan, 48, recently shared her mantra for glowing skin. “I just eat well. I exercise regularly. I do face yoga. These three tips,” she said on her YouTube channel, Gauri Hiten and Company.

During the conversation, she also revealed that it’s been three years since she left sugar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Affirming that healthy skin is often a reflection of how well you feel overall, Dr Shweta Nakhawa, consultant dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “A balanced diet provides important nutrients that support collagen production and help protect the skin from damage. Regular exercise improves blood flow, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin. Together, these habits lead to healthier, more radiant skin over time.”