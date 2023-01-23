Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor look stunning at a Dubai event

The next generation of Bollywood divas is here! While they are yet to mark their presence on the silver screen, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have already created quite a buzz with their impeccable sartorial choices. As such, when Suhana and Shanaya recently attended an event in Dubai, along with Gauri Khan, they left us in awe of their incredible fashion sense.

For one of the parties, Suhana slipped into a soft pink mini bodycon dress with glittery straps. With her straight hair slicked back, she completed this look with illuminating makeup, diamond studs, and embellished heels.

She also wore a halter-neck black floor-length sequin gown featuring a plunging neckline and a semi-sheer bottom. Styled by Mohit Rai, Suhana’s look was accessorised with diamond drop earrings, a black clutch, and heels. Her hair was put together in a sleek middle-parted bun with eyeliner, blush, and a glossy pink lip colour adding the finishing touches.

Shanaya, too, was at her sartorial best at the event. For her first appearance, she wore a strapless red dress featuring silver embellishments on the neckline. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed the look with diamond hoop earrings, rings, heels, and a silver clutch. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she completed the look with well-defined eyebrows, glossy lip colour and contoured cheeks.

However, it was her next look that totally won us over! The upcoming actor stunned in a white Valentino gown featuring full sleeves, floor-grazing silhouette and waist cutouts. She styled her hair in a bun and completed the look with diamond accessories and glam makeup.

Gauri Khan made sure to give Gen-Z tough competition in this strapless black gown from Rafik Zaki. It featured criss-cross details on the waist and a thigh-high slit. She left her hair open in soft curls and completed this look with eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lip colour.

