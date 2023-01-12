Inside Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise that PM Narendra Modi will flag off tomorrow

The world’s longest river cruise — Ganga Vilas — will start its journey tomorrow, January 13, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off via video conferencing. Setting sail from Varanasi, it will cover 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Over the course of its unprecedented journey, the cruise will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh, and will give tourists a chance to visit over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites.

Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo) Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

“Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, is a unique opportunity to connect with our cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of India’s diversity,” Namami Gange’s official social media handles wrote, sharing an inside view of the cruise.

The cruise ship will also have workout facilities (PTI Photo) The cruise ship will also have workout facilities (PTI Photo)

According to the website of Antara, a company that organises ‘luxury’ river cruises, it has 18 suites and all other associated facilities. “Built with a unique design and a futuristic vision, this cruise will meander across various prominent destinations that lie along Kolkata’s River Hooghly to Varanasi’s River Ganges,” it added.

Inner view of Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas (PTI Photo) Inner view of Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas (PTI Photo)

After starting its journey from Varanasi, the Ganga Vilas cruise will reach Patna on the 8th day, passing through Buxar, Ramnagar and Ghazipur.

Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Next, it will set sail for Kolkata and will reach the city on the 20th day via Farakka and Murshidabad. The following day, it will set off for Dhaka and enter the Bangladesh border. It will remain in the country waters for the next 15 days. Finally, it will come back to India through Guwahati before sailing through Sibsagar and reaching its final destination at Dibrugarh.

Inner view of Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off (PTI Photo) Inner view of Luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas ahead of its flagging off (PTI Photo)

It will cover sites of great cultural and heritage significance during the course of its journey, From the famous ‘Ganga Arti’ in Varanasi, the cruise ship will stop at Sarnath. It will also cover Mayong and Manjuli.

Advertisement

It features 18 suites (Source: Namami Gange/ It features 18 suites (Source: Namami Gange/ Facebook

Tourists onboard the Ganga Vilas will get a chance to visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University. It will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

The cruise will go on for 51 days (Source: Namami Gange/Facebook) The cruise will go on for 51 days (Source: Namami Gange/Facebook)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!