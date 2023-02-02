All you need to know about Asia’s first floating festival that commenced on February 1

Gandhisagar Floating Festival, touted as Asia’s first floating festival, commenced on February 1 at Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The first edition of the five-day floating festival was inaugurated by Usha Thakur, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. It “is set to offer a unique glamping and adventure experience to the tourists visiting Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh,” Madhya Pradesh Tourism wrote, sharing that the festival commenced with “the auspicious performances of Indian Ocean rock band” on February 1.

Honourable Minister of Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh Sushri Usha Thakur Ji inaugurated the first edition of Gandhi Sagar Floating Festival in the presence of Additional Managing Director Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board,

“For the first five days (till February 5), visitors can enjoy a floating stage, floating market, boat spa, boat safari, and live music,” it added. On the occasion, Thakur said that the Gandhisagar Floating festival would give tourists “a unique thrill and adventure activities experience. This is an effort of the tourism department to make India’s heart beat.”

The festival is being organised to offer a unique glamping and adventure activities experience to tourists visiting Mandsaur in MP. The first-of-its-kind floating festival will have land, air, and water-based adventure.

While the floating festival will conclude on February 4, the tent city for tourists will continue for 3 months and the adventure activities will go on for six months. The floating festival will feature a floating stage, floating market, boat spa, boat safari, live music, and much more. In addition to that, a host of adventure activities are organised near Gandhisagar reservoir.

Tourists will also get a chance to enjoy live music concerts and entertainment on a floating stage to serenade their senses. Adventure enthusiasts can experience unique thrills through silent forest tours and trekking through the jungles. And, foodies are also in for a gastronomical delight with the food festival offering authentic local cuisines.

“Gandhisagar Floating Festival is a great festival for nature lovers and adventurers, taking them away from the hustle and bustle of the city to the natural surroundings. It is the place where adventure enthusiasts, as well as nature lovers, get to experience glamming up in the lap of Mother Nature,” MP Tourism stated.

Those visiting the Gandhisagar Floating Festival can also explore nearby places, including Buddhist Caves, Chaturbhuj Nala, Gandhisagar Sanctuary, Mandsaur Fort, Neemuch, Dharmarajeshwar Temple, and Pashupatinath Temple.

How to reach?

By road: Regular buses run to Mandsaur from all the major cities of the state.

By rail: Mandsaur has a railway station. Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and various towns of Madhya Pradesh are connected by train

By air: The nearest airport to Mandsaur is Indore, which is 210 km away.

