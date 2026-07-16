‘Full of clutter’: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s confession on perfectionism and motherhood

Whenever distressed Alia looks at her daughter, its like an instant source of energy (Image: Express Archive)

Between films, business ventures, public appearances and motherhood, Alia Bhatt is used to juggling multiple responsibilities at once. But in a recent conversation with Karishma Mehta, the actor admitted that trying to do everything well can sometimes feel overwhelming.

“I have this need to constantly do everything to perfection and do it really well. But there are days where I find it tough. My mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of,” she said.

Bhatt also spoke about the unexpected source of comfort that helps her through difficult days. “Sometimes when I have low energy, I’m not feeling great. Just one look at my baby and I’m like 100 watts of energy.”