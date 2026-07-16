‘Full of clutter’: Decoding Alia Bhatt’s confession on perfectionism and motherhood

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Between films, business ventures, public appearances and motherhood, Alia Bhatt is used to juggling multiple responsibilities at once. But in a recent conversation with Karishma Mehta, the actor admitted that trying to do everything well can sometimes feel overwhelming.
“I have this need to constantly do everything to perfection and do it really well. But there are days where I find it tough. My mind is full of clutter because I have so much to think of,” she said.
Bhatt also spoke about the unexpected source of comfort that helps her through difficult days. “Sometimes when I have low energy, I’m not feeling great. Just one look at my baby and I’m like 100 watts of energy.”
Her comments struck a chord because they capture something many people experience: the pressure to excel in multiple roles while managing the mental load that comes with them. Experts say both perfectionism and the emotional boost parents feel around their children have interesting psychological explanations.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
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According to Dr Anil Kumar, Consultant Psychiatrist at Paras Health Gurugram, perfectionism is often shaped by a mix of personal experiences and external expectations.
“Perfectionist tendencies often develop from a combination of early life experiences, personality traits, and social expectations. Many individuals grow up believing that their worth, acceptance, or success depends on meeting exceptionally high standards,” he says.
These standards can come from academics, careers, family responsibilities and even social media, where people are constantly exposed to carefully curated versions of other people’s lives.
“This can be reinforced by academic pressure, workplace competition, parenting expectations, or even social media, where people are constantly exposed to idealized versions of others’ lives. Over time, they begin to equate mistakes with failure, making it difficult to feel satisfied with their achievements,” Dr Kumar explains.
While aiming high can be healthy, constantly chasing perfection can make it difficult to acknowledge successes or feel content with one’s progress.
One of the most relatable parts of Bhatt’s reflection was her admission that seeing her daughter can completely change her mood, even on a difficult day.
Dr Kumar says many parents report similar experiences.
“Interestingly, many perfectionists report feeling an immediate sense of relief, happiness, or renewed energy when they see their child after a stressful day. Psychologically, this is linked to the brain’s emotional reward system.”
Positive interactions with children can trigger the release of oxytocin, often called the “bonding hormone”, which promotes feelings of connection, comfort and emotional security.
Children can also help shift attention away from deadlines, responsibilities and self-criticism.
“In many cases, a child’s smile, hug, or simple presence acts as an emotional reset button. It reminds parents that their value is not solely defined by productivity or perfection but also by meaningful relationships. This emotional connection can reduce stress, improve mood, and create a sense of balance, which is why even highly driven perfectionists often feel calmer and more grounded in the presence of their children,” says Dr Kumar.
Bhatt’s comments are a reminder that even people who seem to have it all together can feel overwhelmed by expectations. Sometimes, the antidote isn’t becoming more productive or more perfect — it’s finding moments of connection that remind us what truly matters.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.