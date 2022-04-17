From Rakul Preet Singh to Raveena Tandon: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 11-Feb 17)

This week, Bollywood stars were busy celebrating the industry’s newly-married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s wedding trousseau, Ranbir’s dapper sherwanis, and their guests’ immaculate wedding fashion aside, their were a few other impressive (and some, not so) celebrity spottings that set fashion goals this week.

Let’s take a look at who aced their look, and who did not.

MISS– Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre in a printed blue ensemble. (Photo- Virender Chawla) Sonali Bendre in a printed blue ensemble. (Photo- Virender Chawla)

The gorgeous Sonali looked washed up by this blue, all-over print draped ensemble with a jacket that looked too much at once. The styling didn’t make an impact, and neither did the execution of this look.

HIT– Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon at a store launch in Mumbai. (Photo: Virender Chawla) Raveena Tandon at a store launch in Mumbai. (Photo: Virender Chawla)

We loved seeing Raveena, who is regularly seen in traditional ensembles, acing this monotone, hot pint jumpsuit. It’s bright, it’s summery, and it’s in tune with the post-lockdown splurge of colours we are seeing everywhere.

MISS– Ishaan Khatter

Handsome Ishaan Khatter arrived at the wrap-up party of Pippa. (Source: Virender Chawla) Handsome Ishaan Khatter arrived at the wrap-up party of Pippa. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Ishaan’s floral jumper with black, formal boots and black trousers is a far cry from a summery, or even a red carpet look.

HIT– Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur at the wrap party of ‘Pippa’. (Source: Virender Chawla) Mrunal Thakur at the wrap party of ‘Pippa’. (Source: Virender Chawla)

Mrunal’s shimmery black pantsuit look is an example of how you can amp up a basic black pantsuit and make it red carpet-worthy. We love the sleek updo and the minimal accessories.

HIT– Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh on the sets of Kapil Sharma show. (Source- Virender Sharma) Rakul Preet Singh on the sets of Kapil Sharma show. (Source- Virender Sharma)

Rakul looked pretty in a simple but structured dress with a fitted waist and power shoulders that she paired with strappy heels. If you are looking for a brunch-meets-daytime-party look, this might be it.

HIT– Shriya Pilgaonkar

We love a minimal, edgy, and contemporary look, and this rich wine coloured co-ord set on Shriya is perfect for when you want to ace a summery look, but not with a floral dress. No accessories and minimal makeup with basic white heels sealed this look.

