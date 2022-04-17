From Rakul Preet Singh to Raveena Tandon: Fashion hits and misses (Feb 11-Feb 17)

April 17, 2022 5:25:32 pm
This week, Bollywood stars were busy celebrating the industry’s newly-married couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia’s wedding trousseau, Ranbir’s dapper sherwanis, and their guests’ immaculate wedding fashion aside, their were a few other impressive (and some, not so) celebrity spottings that set fashion goals this week.
Let’s take a look at who aced their look, and who did not.
MISS– Sonali Bendre
The gorgeous Sonali looked washed up by this blue, all-over print draped ensemble with a jacket that looked too much at once. The styling didn’t make an impact, and neither did the execution of this look.
HIT– Raveena Tandon
We loved seeing Raveena, who is regularly seen in traditional ensembles, acing this monotone, hot pint jumpsuit. It’s bright, it’s summery, and it’s in tune with the post-lockdown splurge of colours we are seeing everywhere.
MISS– Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan’s floral jumper with black, formal boots and black trousers is a far cry from a summery, or even a red carpet look.
HIT– Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal’s shimmery black pantsuit look is an example of how you can amp up a basic black pantsuit and make it red carpet-worthy. We love the sleek updo and the minimal accessories.
HIT– Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul looked pretty in a simple but structured dress with a fitted waist and power shoulders that she paired with strappy heels. If you are looking for a brunch-meets-daytime-party look, this might be it.
HIT– Shriya Pilgaonkar
We love a minimal, edgy, and contemporary look, and this rich wine coloured co-ord set on Shriya is perfect for when you want to ace a summery look, but not with a floral dress. No accessories and minimal makeup with basic white heels sealed this look.
