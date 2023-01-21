Airport fashion: Kartik Aaryan to Tamannaah Bhatia, celebs opt for comfy looks

Not a week goes by when we do not spot celebrities serving fashion goals at the airport. This week was no different! Your favourite Bollywood stars made sure to give us something to talk about, as they flew in and out of the city. Mostly, they were seen keeping it subtle in fuss-free and comfortable sartorial picks.

Take a look at some of the best airport fashion moments of the week.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shilpa Shetty bumped into each other at the airport, (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia and Shilpa Shetty bumped into each other at the airport, (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra bumped into each other at the airport this week. While Tamannah looked uber cool and comfy in a sports bra and leggings that she paired with a sage green puffer jacket and cat-eyed sunglasses, Shilpa kept it elegant in a black top and blue skinny jeans that she paired with a grey plaid design oversized blazer.

Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree opted for a black tracksuit for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Bhagyashree opted for a black tracksuit for her airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Bhagyashree looked comfortable in a black tracksuit which she wore with a pair of white sneakers. The actor was carrying a structured black bag and was travelling sans any make-up.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan opts for an all black airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Kartik Aaryan opts for an all black airport look. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik wore a black hoodie that had ‘Shehzaada’ written over it. For the unversed, ‘Shehzaada’ is Kartik’s upcoming film opposite Kriti Sanon. He was also wearing matching black pants and trendy black sunglasses along with a pair of stylish sneakers.

Tabu

Tabu looked beautiful in a striped orange kurta-pant set. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Tabu looked beautiful in a striped orange kurta-pant set. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu looked lovely in a striped orange kurta-pant set. The actor paired the ensemble with bright pink Kolhapuri flats and oversized sunglasses. She was also carrying a brown tote bag to the airport.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal looked dapper in a white shirt and navy pants that he paired with a brown jacket. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla) Ali Fazal looked dapper in a white shirt and navy pants that he paired with a brown jacket. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal looked dapper in a crisp white shirt that he paired with striped navy pants and a brown corduroy jacket. He also wore oversized sunglasses and a black cap to complete his look.

