From gowns to Google: Meet Miss Universe India contestant Umanga Kumawat who balances pageantry and tech

The image of a Miss India finalist often conjures up glamorous visions of the ramp, flowing gowns, a glittering tiara and a sash. But for Umanga Kumawat, who represented Madhya Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 competition recently and secured a spot in the top 20 among 52 contestants, reality is a little different. A Bengaluru-based tech professional, Umanga found that switching from walking the ramp to writing code was easier than she had imagined.

Just days after participating in the Miss Universe India 2026 national finale in Jaipur, Umanga was back at Google’s Bengaluru office. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video offering a glimpse into her day at work. From hitting the gym to enjoying a lavish breakfast and getting down to work, she gave followers a peek into her corporate life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umanga Kumawat (@umanga_kumawat)

Life at Google office

Umanga works as a cloud engineer at Google, and her day begins at 9:30 am, much like many of us, with the familiar question of what to wear before heading to the campus. Before checking emails and work messages, she hits the gym at 10:30 am, starting with a session on the treadmill, followed by stretches and leg lifts.



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By 12:30 pm, she settles in with her laptop and begins work. The beauty pageant participant also gave a glimpse of the food served at the workplace cafeteria. The spread included options such as biryani and dessert, but she opted for a lighter meal of noodle soup and fresh greens.

At 5:30 pm, it’s time for a cup of piping-hot chai, before she eventually calls it a day. No glitz or glamour—just a regular day at the office.

A day in the life of Umanga Kumawat at her office (Image Source: Instagram/@umanga_kumawat) A day in the life of Umanga Kumawat at her office (Image Source: Instagram/@umanga_kumawat)

Who is Umanga Kumawat?

Umanga Kumawat is a Bengaluru-based cloud engineer at Google who gained national attention after representing Madhya Pradesh at Miss Universe India 2026. She secured a spot in the Top 20 among 52 contestants. At the finale on August 23, Kaziah Liz Mejo of Kerala was crowned the national winner.

Umanga’s journey is notable for the way she balances her academic achievements and corporate career with her passion for pageantry. She completed her schooling at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Bhopal before pursuing a master’s degree in Computer Networking from ABV-IIITM, Gwalior.

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After a video showing a day in her life as a Google employee went viral, Umanga’s journey resonated with audiences across social media. Many found her story refreshing and aspirational, particularly because it is unusual to see someone return to a corporate job so soon after participating in a national-level pageant. Her journey reflects how ambition can extend beyond a single field, allowing her to balance a demanding career with her passion for pageantry.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.