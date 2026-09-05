From 0 to 10: Experts rank the best and worst ways to discipline children

Disciplining children can be confusing, especially with so many approaches being used at home. A recent reel by senior paediatrician Dr Ravi Malik breaks it down simply—by rating common parenting methods and explaining their impact.

Here’s how different discipline styles stack up, along with what Dr. Himani Narula Khanna, Developmental Behavioural Paediatrician and Adolescent Mental Health Expert, Co-Founder of Continua Kids has to say about them:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Physical punishment – 0/10

Dr Malik rated this the lowest, saying it “increases aggression in children and decreases self-confidence.”