Friendship Day 2026 date — July 30 or August 2: Why India and the world celebrate on different days

Thank you for turning ordinary moments into cherished memories and difficult days into manageable ones. Happy Friendship Day to an incredible friend!

Friendship Day 2026 Date: Friendship Day is celebrated on two different dates because one dates back to a global initiative for peace, while the other grew out of a popular weekend tradition.

The July 30 celebration began in 1958, when a Paraguayan doctor named Ramón Artemio Bracho launched a movement to promote cross-border friendship as a way to foster global peace. In support of this cause, the United Nations officially declared July 30 as the International Day of Friendship in 2011.

Meanwhile, the tradition of celebrating on the first Sunday of August started much earlier in the United States as a holiday marketing idea, eventually taking root in countries like India as a convenient weekend day for friends to meet up and exchange gifts.