scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918

The painting was commissioned by French King Louis XVIII for the Diane room in the Versailles palace and bought by the State in 1873

madonnaSinger Madonna (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)
Listen to this article
French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The mayor of Amiens, northern France, has asked Madonna to lend the city a 19th-century painting lost during World War One which it believes may be have been bought by the singer, to help its chances of becoming European Capital of Culture.

Also Read |‘Priceless, personal, and incomparable’: What the return of physical exhibitions means to the art world

The “Diana and Endymion” painting by Jerome-Martin Langlois, which depicts Roman goddess Diana looking lovingly at the handsome Endymion, was once on display in an Amiens museum but was lost after Germany bombed the city in 1918.

French daily Le Figaro reported that the painting, or a nearly identical one, went on sale at an auction in New York in 1989 where Madonna paid $1.3 million for it.
There was no immediate reply from a spokesperson for Madonna to an emailed request for comment.

Amiens, where French President Emmanuel Macron was born, is a candidate to be European Capital of Culture in 2028.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...
China’s population falls: How India’s situation is different,...

“We do not dispute in any way the legal acquisition that you have made but we are candidates to be European Capital of Culture in 2028. So I would like that on this occasion, this year, you could lend us your painting,” Amiens mayor Brigitte Foure said in a video posted on Facebook.

The painting was commissioned by French King Louis XVIII for the Diane room in the Versailles palace and bought by the State in 1873.

Foure said the painting was probably lent to the Amiens museum by the Louvre before World War One, after which Amiens lost trace of it.

Advertisement
Also Read |Lost and still not found: Artworks that went missing in the last century

Madonna has just announced European dates for her “The Celebration Tour” where she will perform in Paris – less than two hours by train from Amiens – on Nov. 11-12, 2023.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss, Editing by GV De Clercq, Alexandra Hudson)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 11:25 IST
Next Story

Markets climb in early trade

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘Mystic Journeys in Art’: Explore Muzaffar Ali’s magical world at this exhibition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close