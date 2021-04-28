Zomato launches mini-menus for home-style food

Zomato's new feature has been launched in collaboration with "thousands of restaurants across the country". (Source: pixabay)

Zomato has launched new ‘mini menus’ for home-style food to cater to people battling poor health. The new feature has been launched in collaboration with “thousands of restaurants across the country”.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter, “Over the last few days, one of the most requested features on @zomato has been – a selection of home-style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home-style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country.”

Over the last few days, one of the most requested features on @zomato has been – a selection of home style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country.#RestaurantsAgainstCOVID (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2JDqqtic5Y — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 27, 2021

People who have ailing parents, cannot cook or have no help, can make use of this new app feature to get the desired home-style food or “ghar jaisa khana”.

Here’s where you can find home style mini-menus (aka ‘ghar jaisa khana’) on the zomato app. For everyone whose parents are struggling with health, cannot cook, or have no help – please order for them, or even better, teach them how to use the zomato app. 🙏🏻 (2/3) Pls RT pic.twitter.com/VoOcaF2P7k — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 27, 2021

“We have added this feature to locations covering ~85% of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you!” Goyal further wrote.

We have added this feature to locations covering ~85% of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you! 🤍(3/3) — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) April 27, 2021

With many citizens coming forward to provide homecooked COVID-19 meals to those in need, Zomato’s new move was also appreciated. Here’s what netizens wrote:

Appreciate this move sir… — Akshit soni🌌 (@akshitsoni_) April 27, 2021

Good initiative. — Sunita ସୁନିତା ಸುನೀತಾ 🇮🇳 (@sunita1712) April 27, 2021

Only reason ordering 99% time from @zomatoin since years is because of this guy @deepigoyal . Simple and always comes out with great initiative.

This is not buttering, but genuine feedback from what we as customer experience with #Zomato. Keep up good work and win our stomach — Pallav jain (@pallavjain1985) April 27, 2021

Earlier, the food aggregator app also launched a priority delivery service whereby one can mark the food order as “COVID-19 emergency”. The company urged customers to treat the feature “as an ambulance” and not “misuse it”.