scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Latest news

Zomato launches mini-menus for home-style food

People who have ailing parents, cannot cook or have no help, can make use of this new feature to order their desired home-style food or "ghar jaisa khana"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 4:00:14 pm
indian foodZomato's new feature has been launched in collaboration with "thousands of restaurants across the country". (Source: pixabay)

Zomato has launched new ‘mini menus’ for home-style food to cater to people battling poor health. The new feature has been launched in collaboration with “thousands of restaurants across the country”.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal wrote on Twitter, “Over the last few days, one of the most requested features on @zomato has been – a selection of home-style food for people battling poor health. We just launched home-style mini-menus along with thousands of restaurants across the country.”

Also Read |Post Covid-19 care: Nutritional guidelines for those recovering from coronavirus

People who have ailing parents, cannot cook or have no help, can make use of this new app feature to get the desired home-style food or “ghar jaisa khana”.

“We have added this feature to locations covering ~85% of our order volume. We are adding more such mini menus to existing and new locations on war footing. To all our restaurant partners who were quick to respond and do this with us, a big thank you!” Goyal further wrote.

With many citizens coming forward to provide homecooked COVID-19 meals to those in need, Zomato’s new move was also appreciated. Here’s what netizens wrote:

Earlier, the food aggregator app also launched a priority delivery service whereby one can mark the food order as “COVID-19 emergency”. The company urged customers to treat the feature “as an ambulance” and not “misuse it”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s uber chic style deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x