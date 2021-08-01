Zero-oil, vegan, gluten-free cookies for gluten-sensitive souls

Further to my last week’s column where I spoke about how gluten intolerance and gluten sensitivity are misunderstood, today with this column I would like to share one easy way to make vegan and gluten-free cookies with no-oil or butter. If you are gluten-sensitive or intolerant, make these and indulge without guilt.

On Friendship Day today, I promise you all that I will be sharing more such easy-peasy recipes and if there is anything specific that you are looking for, share them with me. It will help me get more ideas and create more fun recipes.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe of gluten-free and vegan almond cookies with zero oil. For this recipe, all you need is gluten-free sourdough discard. If you are just gluten sensitive, a whole wheat discard would be equally good.

Gluten-Free Vegan Zero-Oil Almond Cookies

Ingredients (makes 10 cookies)

*1 cup almond flour (toasted and ground almonds with peels)

*¼ tsp vanilla extract

*3 tbsp coconut sugar

*1 tbsp sourdough discard

*A pinch of baking powder

*2 tbsp water

*2 tbsp grated chocolate (or choco chips)

Method

Mix everything together and form a dough. Keep it cling-wrapped in the fridge for 15 minutes. Preheat your oven to 180-degree Celsius. Take out the cookie dough and divide it into 10 parts. Form cookies by flattening them and place them at equal distance on a baking tray. Make sure you line your baking tray with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Once the oven is nicely preheated, bake these cookies. Keep a manual check and flip if required. Every oven behaves differently and you need to be watchful when baking. You don’t have to over-cook them. Also note, once cookies are cooled down, only then they will be crisp. If you like the gooey texture of these artisanal cookies, enjoy them when hot. Serve yourself these cookies with coffee and your favourite book. It’s okay to indulge in healthy ingredients.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

